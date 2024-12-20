Entertainment reality TV

This 2 second reality TV clip just went wildly viral and it’s like a little Christmas miracle

Poke Staff. Updated December 20th, 2024

Like us, you might not be overly familiar with the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

We’d never heard of it until now, and we simultaneously have absolutely no interest in it and also can’t think of anything else right now.

Because, well, because of this, a 2 second clip from back in the day (two years ago, by all accounts) which has just gone viral – wildly viral! – after someone suggested it might be the best tweet of all time.

And you know what? They have a point.

A little Christmas miracle. Kind of.

Source @RealBravoholic