Entertainment AI films

These AI-generated film posters put a new and very entertaining spin on some cinema favourites

Poke Staff. Updated December 21st, 2024

Redditor u/AnimalsChasingCars – also known as Robomojo on Instagram – uses A.I. to reimagine film posters – and the ones they create can be funny, disturbing, beautiful and – often – really apt.

To see all of these A.I.-generated posters, you can follow r/AnimalsChasingCars on Reddit or Instagram, but in the meantime, these are a few of our favourites.

1. Baby Driver


Via

2. Face/Off.


Via

3. Eraserhead


Via

4. Lord of the Rings


Via

5. Jaws


Via

6. Goldfinger


Via

7. Batman Begins


Via

8. Iron Man


Via

9. Home Alone


Via

Article Pages: 1 2