We can all relate to this video of a group of ducks having second thoughts about the snow

David Harris. Updated December 21st, 2024

Here’s a rather charming and relatable video of a group of ducks (a waddling of ducks is the collective noun when they’re walking, apparently) being let out from their shed to enjoy some exercise in a wintry landscape.

However, it appears the landscape is just a little too wintry for them and it’s not long before they have a change of heart.

Thanks to Nature is Amazing for posting the video which has racked up over 6m views.

People empathised with the ducks.

