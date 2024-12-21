We can all relate to this video of a group of ducks having second thoughts about the snow

Animals animals winter

Here’s a rather charming and relatable video of a group of ducks (a waddling of ducks is the collective noun when they’re walking, apparently) being let out from their shed to enjoy some exercise in a wintry landscape.

However, it appears the landscape is just a little too wintry for them and it’s not long before they have a change of heart.

Thanks to Nature is Amazing for posting the video which has racked up over 6m views.

Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/tDPZMgCddk — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 20, 2024

People empathised with the ducks.

They said “nope” — Roobet (@Roobet) December 21, 2024

Damn sure I'd do just the same….. — Steve Kerwin (@stevenkerwin) December 21, 2024

Each one of em thinkin like: 'o hel naw' — NORZC (@N0RZC) December 21, 2024

My two year old after talking about snow all year. — Simon (@fr33th3futur3) December 21, 2024

I can’t agree with them more… — TreadmillTrackStar (@GAU8Actuator) December 21, 2024

Ah me bolix lads, it’s baltic. https://t.co/r183oxPkcP — Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) December 21, 2024

I had the reaction this morning, which is why my mail is still in the box. https://t.co/WS7h9bSKT9 — BookstoreThor (@BookstoreThor) December 21, 2024

I guess my spirit animal is a duck. ‍♂️ https://t.co/073xhLgqaE — Jeffrey The Red Nosed Human (@jandmplus6) December 21, 2024

