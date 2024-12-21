We can all relate to this video of a group of ducks having second thoughts about the snow
Here’s a rather charming and relatable video of a group of ducks (a waddling of ducks is the collective noun when they’re walking, apparently) being let out from their shed to enjoy some exercise in a wintry landscape.
However, it appears the landscape is just a little too wintry for them and it’s not long before they have a change of heart.
Thanks to Nature is Amazing for posting the video which has racked up over 6m views.
Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/tDPZMgCddk
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 20, 2024
People empathised with the ducks.
1.
They said “nope”
— Roobet (@Roobet) December 21, 2024
2.
Posted without comment. pic.twitter.com/J9D3ZuqPyD
— Charles (@chiefbacher) December 21, 2024
3.
Damn sure I'd do just the same…..
— Steve Kerwin (@stevenkerwin) December 21, 2024
4.
Each one of em thinkin like: 'o hel naw'
— NORZC (@N0RZC) December 21, 2024
5.
My two year old after talking about snow all year.
— Simon (@fr33th3futur3) December 21, 2024
6.
I can’t agree with them more…
— TreadmillTrackStar (@GAU8Actuator) December 21, 2024
7.
Ah me bolix lads, it’s baltic. https://t.co/r183oxPkcP
— Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) December 21, 2024
8.
I had the reaction this morning, which is why my mail is still in the box. https://t.co/WS7h9bSKT9
— BookstoreThor (@BookstoreThor) December 21, 2024
9.
I guess my spirit animal is a duck. ♂️ https://t.co/073xhLgqaE
— Jeffrey The Red Nosed Human (@jandmplus6) December 21, 2024
Source AMAZINGNATURE