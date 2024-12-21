A tweet about why dating is so hard nowadays has really hit home with single people

Life dating relationships

Being single – and trying to meet someone – has always had its challenges.

But as we get to the end of 2024, it seems to be harder than ever to find someone you spark with.

Writer and Twitter/X user @Iamivy05 articulated her thoughts on the subject recently in a post that has gone mega-viral.

dating is so hard now. everyone’s on guard, a whole competition, who calls first, who is less affectionate. act like you don’t really need them so they don’t get too comfortable with you. you can’t just be yourself? it’s very stressful. — IVY (@Iamivy05) December 14, 2024

And it seems Ivy isn’t the only one to feel that lately too.

it’s as if people are wearing armor to protect themselves from potential heartache, but in doing so, they’re also blocking themselves from forming genuine connections with others. this self-protection mechanism can lead to a sense of emotional numbness and disconnection, making… — IVY (@Iamivy05) December 14, 2024

social media can make you feel like you’re in a competition for the perfect relationship, but the real connection happens when you turn off the screen and look into the eyes of someone who sees you, not your posts. — IVY (@Iamivy05) December 14, 2024

exactly very exhausting ffs — IVY (@Iamivy05) December 15, 2024

dating on “defense” can be exhausting and limiting. by being proactive and honest about what you want, you’re taking control of the situation and opening yourself up to more authentic connections. — IVY (@Iamivy05) December 14, 2024

i completely understand what you mean. It’s exhausting trying to navigate all the ‘rules’ and expectations. Can’t we just go back to being genuine and authentic? It’s time to break free from the games and focus on building real connections.” — ☠︎︎ (@BizzleUrgh) December 15, 2024

Went on 12 dates/hang outs with a guy in 3 weeks only for him to say “if I really liked you, you would’ve known” and then ask me “are you seeing other guys?” and topped it off with “you use too much toilet paper…” so on our last date I bought him a 12 pack of tp and blocked him. https://t.co/thrE2TleKV — Joshua (@joshuahemandez) December 15, 2024

Truly believe people are becoming emotional vampires. They’ll take exactly what they need is missing in their lives and the second it gets a little real, they cut and run https://t.co/F0OX93ICw6 — Alec Nelson (@alecnelson2282) December 16, 2024

That’s why i will never change.

If i love you; i will tell you. I will show up. I will be available. I will text you. I will call you. Idc how society nowadays perceive me, but if i love you, i’ll love you right and well. https://t.co/bDwdQjaxUu — ᥫ᭡ (@stansirlewis) December 14, 2024

i used to be this person. a couple of years ago, i just stopped because all these games were way too exhausting. if i wanted to call, i did that. if i wanted to double text, i did that. if i wanted to make a romantic gesture, i did that. if that gave someone the ick, i moved on https://t.co/N6kACJ3Nqk — ivanhoe (@jume__) December 15, 2024

Just be yourself. The right person will arrive. I promise. ✌️❤️ https://t.co/mdoX866C5a — Nikki Haley 2028 (@NikkiBeatsTrump) December 15, 2024

it shouldn’t be hard lmfao people just too immature and believe suffering and toxicity is what makes a relationship good. people need to start doing internal work too like yall just hurting everyone and yourselves https://t.co/CoXDtArOxv — júpiter (@jupiteriee) December 15, 2024

I have no proof but I feel it has gotten significantly worse since current social media has exploded. It didn’t feel like this ten years ago. There’s something in the block-disappear-disposability culture we have at our fingertips which have leaked into our behaviours. https://t.co/jxLQR9I1xx — IJ | mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) December 15, 2024

I gotta remeber im 28 with no kids no financial burden no burden in general and im blessed beyond measures someone daughter will be lucky and happy to have me https://t.co/6FaoxvMyDB — Drew (@ovaDrewmatic) December 15, 2024

Online Dating has ruined traditional dating. Human Beings are terrible at picking something when presented with so many options, and that’s exactly what Online Dating did. It makes Men, and Women, especially Women, think that there are so many options, so they can’t stick to one. — Sunny (@theRealSunny96) December 16, 2024

Let it happen naturally champ. You’ll get there. Don’t lose hope! Someone out there for everyone. — ⭐️ ⭐️ (@RealTeamSlater) December 15, 2024

