Stephen Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and it got the entire country emotional all over again

A throwback to simpler times, it’s 21 years – 21 years! – since the pair of Christmas specials brought Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s The Office to an end. Well, the UK version at least.

And now we want to watch it all over again after Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and the entire country got emotional all over again.

Reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas pic.twitter.com/X8vcezcLzG — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) December 23, 2024

Can still remember where we were when we watched it (in front of the TV). And so can these people, we reckon.

The absolute best Christmas Special. Even some redemption for Brent when he tells Finchy to fuck off. Perfect. — David Banks (@DBanksy) December 23, 2024

I cry every time I watch this. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) December 23, 2024

It was such a special moment, beautifully acted by Lucy Davis and Martin Freeman. It is one of the most touching scenes I can recall, one that never fails to get you, as it’s so convincingly genuine. — Drew45 (@Andrew3745) December 23, 2024

I wish I could watch it for the first time again — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) December 23, 2024

And Brent gives a knowing look to the camera as if to say they should have been together long before that.

It’s absolute perfection — West Ham Rob (@OpulentCockney) December 23, 2024

To conclude …

The most incredible finale to the best show ever made. FACT. https://t.co/qEhFhHLn3C — Wernham Blogg – The Office Podcast (@WernhamBlogg) December 23, 2024

And for some more up to date Stephen Merchant, you can watch all of The Outlaws on the BBC iPlayer over here.

