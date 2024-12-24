Celebrity ricky gervais Stephen merchant the office

Stephen Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and it got the entire country emotional all over again

Poke Staff. Updated December 24th, 2024

A throwback to simpler times, it’s 21 years – 21 years! – since the pair of Christmas specials brought Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s The Office to an end. Well, the UK version at least.

And now we want to watch it all over again after Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and the entire country got emotional all over again.

Can still remember where we were when we watched it (in front of the TV). And so can these people, we reckon.

To conclude …

And for some more up to date Stephen Merchant, you can watch all of The Outlaws on the BBC iPlayer over here.

Source @StephenMerchant