Think you’ve had a bad interview? How does it compare to these 17 waking nightmares?

Life work

Job interviews are very tense situations, and nerves can easily get the better of the candidate. That probably accounts for this unfortunate slip-up shared by Redditor u/ChelseaMorning.

Just tripped over my words in a job interview and rather than say “I don’t want to pigeon hole myself”, I said “I don’t want to pigeon my hole”.

To make herself feel better, she added this –

I am female and the interviewer was male. Please can people regale me with fucking horrible job interview anecdotes to make this seem less awful, while I binge on quality street? Please and thank you.

1.

I sneezed and farted at the same time during an interview. The sneeze was the usual duration, the fart (sadly) was a good 3 seconds longer. Nope, didn’t get that job.

Simon_Elliott

2.

I tried to get across that I wasn’t averse to travelling if needed once in an interview. What I actually came out with for some reason was: ‘I like aeroplanes’ What followed was a very uncomfortable silence that felt like forever while the interviewer tried to work out if I had the brain of a 6yr old boy. I didn’t hear from them again.

juls1066

3.

One time I was being interviewed by someone who used to work where I was working at the time. She asked me who the CEO was there now. I could only vaguely remember his initials were JS so I said Jason Statham.

succynilcholine

4.

I was interviewing with a manager I already knew well (and a random second interviewer from HR) and said manager leaned in to give me a handshake I thought she was going all French cheek kiss and I kissed her full on the lips.

HessenkUK

5.

I relocated after a break up and was in a pretty vulnerable place. A interviewer asked me what three words would my friends use to describe me. I burst into tears and sobbed, “I don’t have any friends!”

dig_

6.

Few years back I was at a place interviewing for a software dev job and the two interviewers were nice but asking some weird questions but not wanting to cause a fuss I kind of rolled with it until about halfway through where the weirdness was just too much and I had to stop them and say there was something not right. Turns out THEY were interviewing ME for a sales job meant for someone else lol. Identity mix up in the reception. On the plus side by that point apparently I’d said enough to get an offer. 😂

IrvTheSwirv

7.

I once went to a university interview for Physics and forgot how many degrees there were in a triangle :’)

Deer_Bed6304

8.

At an interview recently they opened with a technical question. After I answered one of the interviewers said, “in your future interviews I would suggest…” and proceeded to answer his own question. Safe to say I knew I fucked that up badly. This was 3 or 4 minutes into a 45-minute interview.

RandomMan0901

