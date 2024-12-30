News allison pearson schools takedowns

Allison Pearson came out batting for private schools but it was a self-own visible from space

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2024

To the world of Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson who, it’s fair to say, isn’t overly happy with the government imposing VAT on private schools.

Here’s the Treasury over on Twitter telling people what they are doing and whey they are doing it.

And Pearson wasn’t holding back.

Take that, Starmer!

Except there was one element of it that stuck out for many people, and no it wasn’t the ‘sh1t’ bit.

And it was a self-own visible from space.

To conclude …

And finally …

Source @AllisonPearson