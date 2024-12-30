Allison Pearson came out batting for private schools but it was a self-own visible from space

News allison pearson schools takedowns

To the world of Daily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson who, it’s fair to say, isn’t overly happy with the government imposing VAT on private schools.

Here’s the Treasury over on Twitter telling people what they are doing and whey they are doing it.

On 1 January, the 20% VAT break for private school fees will come to an end, enabling better investment in state education and helping to recruit 6,500 new teachers. Find out more by clicking the graphic below — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) December 29, 2024

And Pearson wasn’t holding back.

Dear HM Treasury,

It is illegal in the EU to tax education.

School fees are not a “tax break”. Parents have already paid for a state-school place.

Stick to being sh1t at running the economy. https://t.co/RNoTJQw4qH — Allison Pearson (@AllisonPearson) December 29, 2024

Take that, Starmer!

Except there was one element of it that stuck out for many people, and no it wasn’t the ‘sh1t’ bit.

And it was a self-own visible from space.

1.

We aren't in the EU. I imagine you remember the Brexit vote in 2016. So their laws don't matter here, which is what you wanted. — Richard Veale Bult ️ (@richardVB70) December 29, 2024

2.

This may be your worst take yet, Alison. Remember that thing called Brexit? The thing you all said would be amazing? Well … that means we’re not in the EU anymore. Remember. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) December 29, 2024

3.

Dear Alison….just call it a Brexit benefit — Roux the rescue (@AlbaGuBrath1966) December 29, 2024

4.

We won, you lost, get over it etc. https://t.co/JkWLoq12ca — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 30, 2024

5.

We have left the EU, because of scoundrels like you — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) December 29, 2024

6.

Someone hasn't told Allison about a little thing called Brexit. pic.twitter.com/lkYHE2D66X — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 30, 2024

7.

Parents have not paid for a state school place. Single people, the older community, couples without kids, all pay the same taxes. Choosing private education is purchasing a luxury product for advantage. You are buying advantage. — Mark (@mark63768475) December 29, 2024

8.

It is not illegal. Tax is a national issue related to sovereign policies. Some tax private education, some provide tax benefits, which proves you wrong. The argument that the rich have already paid is silly, as it would negate any form of progressive taxation. — Donald Clark (@DonaldClark) December 29, 2024

9.

Just love how you quote what happens in Europe when it suits — Dr Andy Hershon (@andyhersh) December 29, 2024

To conclude …

Wait until she hears about Brexit. https://t.co/lJMawtHtk6 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 29, 2024

And finally …

1. We aren't in the EU. Lol

2.a private school is a business and should be taxed as such

3. There is no proof parents will leave private schools en masse and flood state

4. State schools urgently need the money.

5. It is not middle class parents being punished but poor kids in… pic.twitter.com/3kGKyJDTBq — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 29, 2024

