Garron Noone’s hilarious and sweary review of people’s Christmas trees is the only festive style guide you need

If you celebrate Christmas but haven’t decked the halls just yet, check out Garron Noone‘s reviews of these Christmas trees first. It could save you making a terrible style choice.

“The bow is excessive, it’s not classy and it’s f***ing annoying. Also, bows are for the middle of the tree – a star goes on top. You don’t see any bows in the f***ing sky – learn physics.”

We’re not going to argue with him, and it doesn’t look like this lot are, either.

1.

This dude makes me laugh everytime and seems like a really good dude.

beastmodegainz

You say as I tear peoples beloved Christmas trees apart.

Garron Noone

2.

“Learn physics” had me laughing so bad.

runreallyfast111

3.

We want more tree reviews.

mindthegap55

There were, in fact, more reviews, with Garron maybe regretting his generous offer. And we only added the ‘maybe’ to be polite.

4.

Won’t send you mine, it’s too much effort just for me to be looking at it in all honesty, I just leave the blinds open a wee bit and admire the effort of the neighbours. They’re blinding me by the way.

Boudicca

5.

The airplane seat got me.

millsyc

6.

But wait!! I haven’t sent my grinch tree yet!

katieshae91

7.

I’ve never heard ‘feature window’ spoken so bitterly.

Kate

8.

I love the concise description of Trafalgar Square.

MamaInYogaPants

9.

That’s it I’m sending pictures of all my trees …just to hear the anger.

neecee

10.

You always manage to find the perfect wording to describe stuff.

swordfish

11.

I am beginning to relate to this Christmas tree critique.

willybilly

12.

We all love to hear your take on this kind of stuff! It brightens up a dull day! Keep it up Garron!

wee-shiv

The Grinch entered the chat.

People have their trees up this early? mine goes up the day before and comes down the day after xmas.

Abby (:

