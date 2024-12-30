Ex Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has been whingeing about how hard it is to find another job and the sympathy was non-existent

Politics Jonathan Gullis

Remember Jonathan Gullis? We completely understand if you’ve deliberately blocked him from your memory. He was the boorish former Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent North and the Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party for a whole two months before losing his seat in May 2024, which was surely one of the most satisfying results of the General Election.

Well, it turns out that he’s now finding it quite difficult to find a new job and he’s been publicly whining about the fact on LBC Radio.

Here he is whingeing on to LBC host, Iain Dale. Thanks to Dave for sharing the clip on Twitter.

if anyone needs a post Christmas boost here is ex Tory MP Jonathan Gullis talking about how hard it has been for him to get a job after being thrown out of Parliament pic.twitter.com/qX5YJj4esE — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 27, 2024

“What I wasn’t mentally prepared for was just how difficult it was going to be to even get interviews, in some cases.”

The replies, as you may expect, were a little short on sympathy but they were very entertaining and satisfying.

I laughed out loud when he said “it’s not like the old days when you could just get a job on the board of a company” — Mawer (@wooly61) December 27, 2024

What's the tory mantra? There's plenty of jobs out there, or something similar, isn't it? Perhaps he should see what he can be offered from his local job centre? Perhaps he can cancel Netflix and give up his lattes? — Al R (@Rhino_UK) December 28, 2024

Where are his rich, conservative, company owning mates now he needs them? Surely one of them needs an odd job man or chauffeur. Serves him right. — Jesse the Cat (@JessetheCat4) December 28, 2024

Gullis spent four years making a complete spectacle of himself and behaving in the most appalling fashion – and now wonders why nobody will employ him. https://t.co/YqiCPaHJq2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 28, 2024

Surely not this braying hyena? The prick who declared that missing migrant children "shouldn't have come here illegally" Or called constituents "scrotes" and "scumbags" Or called striking teachers (shockingly his former profession!) "Commies" — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 27, 2024

Should have thought about that when he was stirring up hatred and demonising people. — Lou to my friends. the far right (@LouiseScot51918) December 28, 2024

There's always jobs for fruit pickers, just bcs you can't get the job YOU want at the salary you were on as an MP, well get stuck in, Pick for Britain! It'd be patriotic of you in the Spirit of Brexit… — Mac :: Scotland (@MacScotland4) December 27, 2024

‘Be careful who you stand on, on your way up, as you will meet them on the way down’. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) December 28, 2024

Looks like people are discovering that the silly little man was grossly underqualified for any job in the real world. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 27, 2024

“My name? Jonathan Gullis…yes, that Jonathan Gullis…..hello, hello…?” — Sergio Giorgio (@SergioGiorgio12) December 27, 2024

The reason that Gullis can’t get interviews is because he spent the last five years showing potential employers exactly what kind of person he is. — Jon Harvey [email protected] (@jonharvey) December 27, 2024

He won't mind being on benefits, what with being given free tvs, mobile phones, cars & houses for doing nothing. Life of Riley on benefits, just ask him. https://t.co/3lM5PMazhQ — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 28, 2024

Jonathan Gullis wants to go back into teaching. As an MP, he responded to news of child refugees being kidnapped into sex slavery by shouting "Well, they shouldn't have come here illegally." Is it any wonder schools are refusing to employ this absolute danger? https://t.co/WCr3QXF0ls — Karl Hansen (@karl_fh) December 28, 2024

If he’s looking for advice, here’s some that might sound familiar.

Well no one owes you a fucking living mate. You'll just have to work harder, pull yourself up by your bootstraps etc etc. https://t.co/U4kKanzL37 — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) December 27, 2024

