Politics Jonathan Gullis

Ex Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has been whingeing about how hard it is to find another job and the sympathy was non-existent

David Harris. Updated December 30th, 2024

Remember Jonathan Gullis? We completely understand if you’ve deliberately blocked him from your memory. He was the boorish former Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent North and the Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party for a whole two months before losing his seat in May 2024, which was surely one of the most satisfying results of the General Election.

Well, it turns out that he’s now finding it quite difficult to find a new job and he’s been publicly whining about the fact on LBC Radio.

Here he is whingeing on to LBC host, Iain Dale. Thanks to Dave for sharing the clip on Twitter.

“What I wasn’t mentally prepared for was just how difficult it was going to be to even get interviews, in some cases.”

The replies, as you may expect, were a little short on sympathy but they were very entertaining and satisfying.

If he’s looking for advice, here’s some that might sound familiar.

