Of all the Baby Reindeer fallout, this moment on Piers Morgan was surely the laugh out loud funniest

There was no end of fallout from Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, which attracted awards and controversy in just about equal measure (which is to say, a lot – of both).

As you’ll already know by now, Fiona Harvey, who was the inspiration behind Martha in the Richard Gadd drama, took legal action against the makers of the show which began with the words ‘This is a true story’.

Harvey went on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show to list her complaints and their exchange prompted no end of memes.

#BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/HDh8Peyvrw — Ash (@AshScrivens) May 9, 2024

I see they’re revamped that weird 70’s board game Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/53SXbnXc3N — Mick (@nalaknip) May 9, 2024

The mrs when I say I’m only going for one pint with lads#BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/MRB1QpgvsT — Owen Fernie (@oferniee) May 9, 2024

But of all the moments not just from the interview but from the whole (frankly disturbing) business, this was surely the laugh out loud funniest.

‘She doesn’t even sound Scottish in that interview’ ☠️ absolutely howling #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/Z2lJcdvMIZ — Cal (@Calzo93) May 9, 2024

Mega bloody oof.

I have no context here but seems she’s focusing on the wrong issue lol — Lady A of the Realm of Pineapples (@LadyofPineapple) May 9, 2024

I wet myself at the same time too! — Andy Homent (@AndyHoment) May 9, 2024

It’s the way he had to say “Well, she’s not she’s an actress. She’s playing a part, she’s doing an accent!” — One Strong Bitch (@BigStrongRed1) May 10, 2024

“And he doesn’t even work in a bar!” — Barry Clancy (@BarryClancy) May 9, 2024

I couldn’t help but laugh out loud — MaGasa (@MaGasa58502989) May 10, 2024

Yeah like that’s the issue fiona… her accent — Donna Fleming (@donnacamjak11) May 9, 2024

To conclude …

What the fuck https://t.co/uPZUo5xjfl — Ben Robinson (@benrobinson97) May 10, 2024

And this, very much this.

“Well, she’s an actress” It’s a rare moment when Piers Morgan is the rational one in the room — WomanAllDayLong (@fifi_ay) May 10, 2024

