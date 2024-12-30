People are paying tribute to President Jimmy Carter, after his death at the age of 100

News Jimmy Carter obituary

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the USA, has died at the age of 100, at home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aqYmcE9tXi — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 29, 2024

The news comes a little over one year after the death of his beloved wife, Rosalynn.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, July 1946. The couple was married for 77 years. pic.twitter.com/0sdIo3ZO3N — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 29, 2024

The peanut farmer came from relatively humble origins in Plains, where he was one of four children born to store and farm owner James Earl Carter Sr. and nurse Bessie Carter, née Gordy. His naval career ended when his father died, causing him to return to the family farm.

After leaving the Navy in 1953, Jimmy Carter made so little money that he and his family had to live in public housing in Plains, GA. We’re so used to impossibly wealthy politicians that it’s important to remember it wasn’t always that way. RIP pic.twitter.com/MspV1J6Nbx — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 29, 2024

From an early age, he spoke out against social injustice, supporting the civil rights movement – a fact shared by President Biden in his address to the nation after the news of President Carter’s death was released.

Biden: Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds. Just look at his life. He worked to eradicate disease not just at home, but around the world. He forged peace, advanced civil rights, human rights.. He built housing for the homeless with his own hands pic.twitter.com/lgwxsLduCW — Acyn (@Acyn) December 30, 2024

As mentioned by the President, Jimmy Carter also gave his time, skills and energy to help build houses, even while living with cancer.

The story of Jimmy Carter's life after his Presidency, and why he will go down in history as an American hero: In March of 1984, three years after leaving the Presidency, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity to help build houses for those in… pic.twitter.com/v5L2CAbxDD — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) December 29, 2024

The Empire State Building paid its own form of tribute.

Tonight we will shine in Red White and Blue to honor the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter : captiv_8/IG pic.twitter.com/xIksQuUp68 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) December 29, 2024

There were many warm messages from world leaders and dignitaries, reflecting the high esteem in which he had been held.

A condolence message from The King to President Biden and the American people following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/EIZqj7MZeb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 29, 2024

Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. pic.twitter.com/irknhZ6CJY — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2024

Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2024

Very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing. I pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/IaKmZcteb1 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 29, 2024

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. https://t.co/dZHL0Nu0Tj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me. My deepest condolences to the Carter family,… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 29, 2024

So sad to the hear of the death of President Carter who will be mourned, not just in America, but in every continent and he will live on in the influence for good his life continues to have on those he leaves behind. — Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) December 29, 2024

Of course, many other people have been moved by news of President Carter’s passing.

RIP Jimmy Carter. A decent, honest man who served his country well – and was a well intentioned politician. Oh that there were more like that. pic.twitter.com/KtBYzWjRdx — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter is welcomed into heaven today. “Well done good and faithful servant.” He will be missed — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 10:33 PM

Jimmy Carter has passed away. My wife says he was the last decent man in politics. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:37 PM

BREAKING: Jimmy Carter has passed away What an amazing man. RIP pic.twitter.com/YYJHNRH4NS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 29, 2024

He had the greatest post-presidency in history. I also think about how he put his peanut farm in trust when he became president & compare that to the conflict of interest cesspool we have coming in now. RIP Mr. Jimmy. https://t.co/hV4yR4IQmx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 29, 2024

This is what decency and goodness look like. Rest in peace Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/Mm93zXqtUR — PLGC (@PL67712441) December 29, 2024

This one is in honor of Jimmy Carter for a life of kindness and service to humanity RIP [image or embed] — Lake Michigan (@lakemichigan13.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:31 PM

A great loss for humanity, but at least we had Jimmy Carter around for 100 years. It's rare that someone so wonderful sticks around that long. pic.twitter.com/iXf4S29PqO — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) December 29, 2024

Thankful for the incredible life, legacy and leadership of President Jimmy Carter. He was a great man, a great role model and a great humanitarian. May President Carter forever Rest in Peace. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:51 PM

From a peanut farm in Georgia to the White House, Jimmy Carter showed us what it really means to lead with humility and heart. His impact on the world will live on long after him. Rest in peace, Mr. President pic.twitter.com/qVyyuzHyDk — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) December 29, 2024

Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people. Today we celebrate his life and know his legacy lives on by the example he set — one we all strive to follow. — Delta (@Delta) December 29, 2024

Rest well now, President Jimmy Carter Thank you for your lifetime of service to this country as an example for all Americans Democrats, protect his legacy ❤️#RIPJimmyCarter pic.twitter.com/O3iiH2aLAc — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Proud Democrat (@taradublinrocks) December 29, 2024

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at age 100. What a life. What a legacy. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/pq4QPSiP4v — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 29, 2024

RIP Jimmy Carter. You were too good for the Presidency. — God (@skeetofgod.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 10:37 PM

RIP Jimmy Carter – the finest human being to ever occupy the Oval Office. ❤️ — Nick Knudsen (@nickknudsenus.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:10 PM

RIP President Carter. Your greatness as a humanitarian is unmatched in America. We will miss your goodness and honesty. Thank you sir, you served our country with honor and helped to make us the great nation we once were. You deserved much more respect than you ever received. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, A Rare Presidential Legacy of Service and Humanity Current elected officials & former Presidents could restore the public's dwindling confidence in our government & institutions if they follow the model of service exemplified by Jimmy Carter. thelefthook.substack.com/p/jimmy-cart… [image or embed] — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 11:12 PM

The gift of former US President Jimmy Carter's life is that even at the end we can all talk about how to live a good life at an important time to do so in the world. He and Rosalynn stand as extraordinary examples of how to be human. RIP https://t.co/TIBvuvV1qF — Sarah Brown (@SarahBrownUK) December 29, 2024

President Jimmy Carter, our 39th President who lived to be 100, was one of our finest examples of humility and humanity. He demonstrated perfectly how a former President should conduct himself. I am saddened at the news of his passing, but feel privileged to have seen him,… pic.twitter.com/Tig7eVYXnf — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 29, 2024

James (Jimmy) Earl Carter Jr. 1924 – 2024. R.I.P.

