News Jimmy Carter obituary

People are paying tribute to President Jimmy Carter, after his death at the age of 100

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2024

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the USA, has died at the age of 100, at home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

The news comes a little over one year after the death of his beloved wife, Rosalynn.

The peanut farmer came from relatively humble origins in Plains, where he was one of four children born to store and farm owner James Earl Carter Sr. and nurse Bessie Carter, née Gordy. His naval career ended when his father died, causing him to return to the family farm.

From an early age, he spoke out against social injustice, supporting the civil rights movement – a fact shared by President Biden in his address to the nation after the news of President Carter’s death was released.

As mentioned by the President, Jimmy Carter also gave his time, skills and energy to help build houses, even while living with cancer.

The Empire State Building paid its own form of tribute.

There were many warm messages from world leaders and dignitaries, reflecting the high esteem in which he had been held.

Of course, many other people have been moved by news of President Carter’s passing.

1.

Honest. Decent. Principled. A Lifetime of Selfless Service.

#ThankYouJimmyCarter

— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 11:14 PM

2.

3.

Jimmy Carter is welcomed into heaven today. “Well done good and faithful servant.”

He will be missed

— Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 10:33 PM

4.

Jimmy Carter has passed away. My wife says he was the last decent man in politics.

— Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:37 PM

5.

RIP Jimmy Carter.

[image or embed]

— Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 10:04 PM

6.

7.

8.

9.

This one is in honor of Jimmy Carter for a life of kindness and service to humanity RIP

[image or embed]

— Lake Michigan (@lakemichigan13.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:31 PM

10.

11.

Thankful for the incredible life, legacy and leadership of President Jimmy Carter.

He was a great man, a great role model and a great humanitarian.

May President Carter forever Rest in Peace.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:51 PM

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

RIP Jimmy Carter.

You were too good for the Presidency.

— God (@skeetofgod.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 10:37 PM

17.

RIP Jimmy Carter – the finest human being to ever occupy the Oval Office. ❤️

— Nick Knudsen (@nickknudsenus.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 9:10 PM

18.

19.

Jimmy Carter, A Rare Presidential Legacy of Service and Humanity

Current elected officials & former Presidents could restore the public's dwindling confidence in our government & institutions if they follow the model of service exemplified by Jimmy Carter.

thelefthook.substack.com/p/jimmy-cart…

[image or embed]

— Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) December 29, 2024 at 11:12 PM

20.

21.

James (Jimmy) Earl Carter Jr. 1924 – 2024. R.I.P.

Jimmy Carter's presidential photo portrait. He is wearing a black suit, a red and black striped tie, and standing next to the US flag.

Image Wikimedia Commons