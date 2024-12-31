Twitter american politics elon musk MAGA

Elon Musk has asked Twitter users to post more ‘positive’ and ‘beautiful’ content and the irony meter exploded

David Harris. Updated December 31st, 2024

It’s fair to say that Elon Musk has had a rather torrid twixtmas. He’s been embroiled in some deliciously entertaining infighting with the MAGA lot which was sparked by his comments advocating for more skilled migrants to enter the US workforce by issuing more H-1B visas.

The backlash from the America First tribe was furious. Former Trump chief strategist called Musk a ‘toddler’ and far-right activist Laura Loomer complained that her X account was stripped of its premium privileges after she disagreed with the billionaire.

Musks response was to post on X that dissenters should ‘F*CK YOURSELF in the face’ as well as agreeing with another users post that suggested that opponents to more skilled immigration are ‘r*tarded’. Spicy!

All of this makes one of his more recent posts all the more surprising. Let’s have a look.

Truly more ironic than ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife. People were gobsmacked.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2