Elon Musk has asked Twitter users to post more ‘positive’ and ‘beautiful’ content and the irony meter exploded

It’s fair to say that Elon Musk has had a rather torrid twixtmas. He’s been embroiled in some deliciously entertaining infighting with the MAGA lot which was sparked by his comments advocating for more skilled migrants to enter the US workforce by issuing more H-1B visas.

The backlash from the America First tribe was furious. Former Trump chief strategist called Musk a ‘toddler’ and far-right activist Laura Loomer complained that her X account was stripped of its premium privileges after she disagreed with the billionaire.

Musks response was to post on X that dissenters should ‘F*CK YOURSELF in the face’ as well as agreeing with another users post that suggested that opponents to more skilled immigration are ‘r*tarded’. Spicy!

All of this makes one of his more recent posts all the more surprising. Let’s have a look.

Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

Truly more ironic than ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife. People were gobsmacked.

Musk’s new and improved Twitter:

3% postive, beautiful or informative content

97% Bots, Nazis and Temu ads — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 29, 2024

Yes, but the current algorithms on X prioritize posts that provoke shock, anger, or surprise, while quality posts are sidelined. Please consider improving these algorithms. — Öznur Küçüker Sirene (@SireneOznur) December 29, 2024

You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/r4hkeew8CT — Flying Dutch Fella (@FlyingDutchPall) December 29, 2024

Bro, you’ve just endorsed the German neo-nazi party. Maybe you should sit this one out Elon. — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) December 29, 2024

Let me get this right, @elonmusk: Yesterday X was a toxic wasteland in which you call people “retards” & “subtards” & “fools” and you call a long-time congressman a “criminal” and you tell people who oppose you to “f*ck yourself in the face” but TODAY you want grace & splendor. https://t.co/rR2erDKSHw — Norman Chad (@NormanChad) December 30, 2024

