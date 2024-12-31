A guy advised men to go into debt to own a Rolex for the status it communicates, and the internet clubbed together to own him instead

Social Media viral

The latest unworkable advice for men has dropped, courtesy of Steven – @StevenPulteFam – who ticked several Crypto Bro red flags with his hot take on accessorising.

He wasn’t done …

The Trump fan, who ran a live space on Twitter/X with Andrew Tate back in May and is a member of the affluent Pulte construction family, has spent the past few days arguing his point and being owned into next week – which also happens to be next year.

Here are some favourite reactions.

1.

2.

>Young guy with a "business mindset"

>"A Rolex is so important guys you gotta buy one"

>Check profile

>Inherited wealth/business Every time without fail https://t.co/laOVEkBadE pic.twitter.com/uGYVTykMDw — Mr. Floyd | ️‍ (@Its_Mr_Floyd) December 29, 2024

3.

Or for less than the cost of one Rolex, I can get the entire set of The Lost World: Jurassic Park Burger King watches. https://t.co/OFkkDVEhAH pic.twitter.com/q7Q0fKaFll — Brandy Bryant ️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) December 30, 2024

4.

Rolexes are the proletariat’s idea of a “nice watch”. A “nice watch” inspired your lessers, makes your preferred gender(s?) lust after you, and places your opponents on notice that you are an individual with whom one should not trifle. There is only one watch that does all 3. https://t.co/nqLG5WiAxG pic.twitter.com/Z65T0BHu16 — Derek Debus (@derek_debus) December 29, 2024

5.

If you’re a guy in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s, buy some Ted Bakers. Go into debt if you have to. Having some Ted Bakers communicates status to women and business relationships. pic.twitter.com/ytYQFKXGBh — DJ&S (@JeansAndSheux) December 30, 2024

6.

If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a pie. Go into debt if you have to This is not satire. You can get 4 meat and potato pies for 4 quid. Having a nice pie communicates status to women and business relationships And if you heat them right they will be lovely with gravy — Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) December 30, 2024

7.

i wouldn’t even be able to recognise a rolex, but if a man was very interested in letting me know that he was wearing a rolex i’d think he was a boring materialistic loser with nothing more interesting to talk about and no personality tbh https://t.co/apdoiOVypw — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) December 29, 2024

8.

If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Gromit mug Go into debt if you have to Having a Gromit mug communicates status to women and business relationships pic.twitter.com/3dJkhdMluJ — mistleCHLO (@_cosmicangst) December 29, 2024

9.

Instead of travelling back in time to kill baby Hitler, I'm going to prevent Hitler's dad from purchasing a Rolex. This means he can't communicate his high value male status to women, and Adolf will never be conceived. — Dave K (@PunLovinLad) December 30, 2024

10.

11.