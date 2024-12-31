Social Media viral

A guy advised men to go into debt to own a Rolex for the status it communicates, and the internet clubbed together to own him instead

Poke Staff. Updated December 31st, 2024

The latest unworkable advice for men has dropped, courtesy of Steven – @StevenPulteFam – who ticked several Crypto Bro red flags with his hot take on accessorising.

If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex. Go into debt if you have to

He wasn’t done …

This is not satire. You can get a Rolex for 4 grand Having a nice watch communicates status to women and business relationships And if you buy it right it will hold its value if not appreciate

Blue-dialled Rolex DateJust on Ebay

The Trump fan, who ran a live space on Twitter/X with Andrew Tate back in May and is a member of the affluent Pulte construction family, has spent the past few days arguing his point and being owned into next week – which also happens to be next year.

Here are some favourite reactions.

