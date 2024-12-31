Somebody using public transport spotted some unusual footwear, and one of the replies kicked the others out of the park
We certainly can’t claim to be fashionistas, having swapped style for comfort many years ago. We can, however, still spot if an item of clothing looks a little out of the ordinary – such as this pair of shoes worn by an unsuspecting commuter, which went viral on Twitter after being shared by user Nicola.
What’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/7W6NBgq6UQ
— Nicola. (@NicolaSillyBum) December 12, 2024
Understandably, they provoked a lot of comments.
1.
Astonishing
— moanup (@moanup) December 12, 2024
2.
I reckon they needed to go to Timpsons about 25 years ago
— Pazadena (@Pazza7) December 12, 2024
3.
Maybe he’s collecting it bit by bit in a weekly magazine on stands for £11.99!
— DeeCember (@PrincessMissDee) December 12, 2024
4.
When you’re commuting at 0900, but fighting the Persian empire at the Hot Gates at 1000…
— Compo (@Compo_Simonnite) December 13, 2024
5.
Didn’t make his 3rd Klarna payment
— Steven M (@sman3d) December 12, 2024
6.
I just showed this to my dad, a 94 year old retired cobbler, and he died instantly
— andy (@anandyanyone2) December 14, 2024
7.
Things are completely out of control. The world has gone mad.
— Sartorial Thug (@SartorialThug) December 12, 2024
8.
Postmodern Six Nations. https://t.co/rUOtETX43d
— Humble Council Estate Lad (@HumbleChavPunk) December 13, 2024
9.
I feel like this is the posh person’s equivalent of wearing socks with sandals https://t.co/YVr2OGegOV
— WitchyHibsCunt✨ (@WitchyHibsCunt) December 13, 2024
10.
Somebody designed these.
Somebody made these.
Somebody bought these. https://t.co/egtOK1jSEp
— FourthDrawerDown #MDANT (@itaintwhywhywhy) December 13, 2024
But, out of all the entertaining mockery, there was one clear winner…
Pain Au Sockalat https://t.co/3mayWDCwp1
— Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) December 13, 2024
Bravo!
