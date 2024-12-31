Weird World commuting fashion

Somebody using public transport spotted some unusual footwear, and one of the replies kicked the others out of the park

David Harris. Updated December 31st, 2024

We certainly can’t claim to be fashionistas, having swapped style for comfort many years ago. We can, however, still spot if an item of clothing looks a little out of the ordinary – such as this pair of shoes worn by an unsuspecting commuter, which went viral on Twitter after being shared by user Nicola.

Understandably, they provoked a lot of comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

But, out of all the entertaining mockery, there was one clear winner…

Bravo!

READ MORE

A YouTuber pranked New York Fashion Week with some impromptu couture on the catwalk

Source Nicola Image Nicola, Freepik