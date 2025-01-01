Celebrity chocolate christmas

Carol Decker from T’Pau is very annoyed about the state of Quality Street packaging – 14 responses to share and enjoy

Poke Reporter. Updated January 1st, 2025

Not for the first time, the Christmas period saw some people get quite upset about the current state of Quality Street sweet wrappers – except this time, the story comes with the crucial celebrity angle.

Carol Decker, lead vocalist of ’80s band T’Pau, expressed her dissatisfaction with the packaging over Christmas, saying that the move to make the wrappers recyclable seems a) pointless, and b) has robbed them of their festive sparkle.

The Quality Street Twitter/X account responded, addressing some of Carol’s issues.

But, wouldn’t you know it, the thoughts and feelings about the quality of the sweets started to flow in response to Carol’s complaints.

Our hats are tipped in the general direction of Nick Rodger for this.

Source Twitter/X/caroldecker Images YouTube, x.com/caroldecker