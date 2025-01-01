Carol Decker from T’Pau is very annoyed about the state of Quality Street packaging – 14 responses to share and enjoy

Celebrity chocolate christmas

Not for the first time, the Christmas period saw some people get quite upset about the current state of Quality Street sweet wrappers – except this time, the story comes with the crucial celebrity angle.

Carol Decker, lead vocalist of ’80s band T’Pau, expressed her dissatisfaction with the packaging over Christmas, saying that the move to make the wrappers recyclable seems a) pointless, and b) has robbed them of their festive sparkle.

Dear @QualityStreetUK I am calling you out on your so-called recyclable paper wrappers. Firstly all of your sweets are now in a plastic container and not a tin one that’s not green plus you’ve got tinfoil on the inside of your so-called recyclable paper wrappers so that’s not… pic.twitter.com/xx0ny6amm2 — Carol Decker (@caroldecker) December 27, 2024

The Quality Street Twitter/X account responded, addressing some of Carol’s issues.

Hi Carol, the tins are still available, alongside the plastic tub, pouch, and carton at stores nationwide! — Quality Street® (@QualityStreetUK) December 27, 2024

But, wouldn’t you know it, the thoughts and feelings about the quality of the sweets started to flow in response to Carol’s complaints.

The size of the individual chocolates has got smaller. The standard of the chocolate has deteriorated. The ‘Purple One’ has got smaller and they’ve changed it to hazelnut pieces. Not what it used to be! @QualityStreetUK — Tony (@Tony40335450) December 27, 2024

Petition – not to buy Quality Street until the foil wrappers return.#wokenonsense https://t.co/0QIko9tyXw — Joe Lane (@joelanelegend) December 28, 2024

Sadly, the lacklustre wrappers now match the dull contents. The chocolates used to be delicious, with a great selection. The current version is a very poor relation. They may be street but they’re no longer quality. — Gillian Radcliffe (@gillradcliffe) December 27, 2024

Well said. We had this discussion this evening and I’m sure it’s been happening in many homes. This we’ll be the last time we buy these at Christmas, they have lost their magic. — lil legs (@Lilegs0) December 27, 2024

Also the container is 1/3 of what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/C17rARRXqr — Snow White (@RedSnowVeryBad) December 28, 2024

I use the old quality street wrappers for artwork. The new ones are useless. I agree— bring back the sparkle! — Cathy Carr (@CathyCarrWrites) December 27, 2024

And what about the purples being made small and round FFS? They used to be long. — LenSeaside (@LenSeaside) December 27, 2024

We should all play guess the weight of the tub each year as it goes down year on year. Bring back 1 kg tins please and proper wrappers ! — Neil Hayes (@neilhay3s) December 27, 2024

I think Carol needs a few more actual issues in her life. https://t.co/xrQMoXR7z0 —  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) December 27, 2024

People taking time out of their lives to rant on social media about Quality Street wrappers is fast becoming one of my favourite Christmas traditions https://t.co/rf52cxDxBN — Colin Walker (@colinwalker79) December 27, 2024

Some people have lost their minds https://t.co/lzF3LE9uTn — Andrew (@Jonesy_Bones) December 27, 2024

Moral of the story: don’t buy Quality Street. They’re the worst ones of the 4, just below Roses. They’re only still popular out of habit and tradition because your gran was buying them in 1930. They’ve long since been surpassed and Nestle can produce a far better selection. https://t.co/QsRChtQpJq — Steve (@Nintendoubt815) December 28, 2024

Mine are in a tin but the wrappers are vile and they don’t keep the chocolates as fresh. Quality Street, why are half my Orange and strawberry Creams hard!? You’re as bad as Cadbury now pic.twitter.com/w9NT8i6aPb — Carrie K (@CarrieKilk) December 27, 2024

Two tubs purchased and not one single green triangle within! You are robbing us @QualityStreetUK , smaller size chocolates, smaller tins, rubbish packaging it will be the last year we buy Quality Street — Shaun Groom (@ShaunGroom) December 28, 2024

Our hats are tipped in the general direction of Nick Rodger for this.

“Don’t push too far, your orange cremes are china in your hand…” https://t.co/am1YQm1PYL — Nick Rodger (@NickRodger1) December 27, 2024

