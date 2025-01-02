Fancy licking chocolate off your hands in a ‘fine-dining’ restaurant? Neither did these people

Weird World food

A clip of one of the house delicacies at El Cielo, Bogotá, went viral back in 2022, mostly thanks to people who thought it was a terrible idea.

The fine-dining restaurant, creative brainchild of celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is one of three sites, with the Washington branch becoming the first Columbian-themed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

See for yourself what’s got everyone up in arms.

Dica: Essa “experiência gastronômica” você pode fazer em casa. pic.twitter.com/saTJ5YMgUF — Flávio Costa (@flaviocostaf) January 22, 2022

And in English –

Tip: You can do this “gastronomic experience” at home.

The edible chocolate handwash, part of the $135 15-course taster menu, went down like a hacking cough in a packed lift, with these responses jumping out at us.

1.

2.

For people who've never experienced buying a kid a bag of Cadbury's buttons at the cinema. https://t.co/Ndh5UyHh7W — Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) January 22, 2022

3.

I’d still be too embarrassed to admit that I had actually ordered the fish. https://t.co/AB8PFiqA1r — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) January 23, 2022

4.

There is such a thing as having too much money https://t.co/W2TGOeWHU1 — pronob antiballs (@TheInfoCouncil) January 16, 2023

5.

Please shoot me into the sun. https://t.co/H1U4tsEt6k — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 22, 2022

6.

i’ve heard this is how yer da eats gravy https://t.co/5IJU5bh3B9 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 23, 2022

7.

8.

This is the ultimate We Want Plates. https://t.co/CMuLnSAgYS — Nicola (@scrapegroat) January 23, 2022

9.

"Hope you enjoyed, that will be $2,500." https://t.co/e8cWFYwwpp — Trey (@treydayway) January 22, 2022

10.

Fair play, other restaurants saw what Salt Bae was doing to rich people and they thought they’d try it too. https://t.co/Wq2ulDDXPa — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 23, 2022

11.

Specsavers had some advice.

Close your eyes.

Scroll until it’s safe.

Reopen your eyes. You’re welcome. https://t.co/exMSjB5sLu — SpecsaVARs (@Specsavers) January 22, 2022

It’s not often they try to stop us seeing.

READ MORE

If this recipe can be described as “salad” then you can be anything you want to be

Source @flaviocostaf Image Screengrab