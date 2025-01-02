Weird World food

Fancy licking chocolate off your hands in a ‘fine-dining’ restaurant? Neither did these people

Poke Staff. Updated January 2nd, 2025

A clip of one of the house delicacies at El Cielo, Bogotá, went viral back in 2022, mostly thanks to people who thought it was a terrible idea.

The fine-dining restaurant, creative brainchild of celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is one of three sites, with the Washington branch becoming the first Columbian-themed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

See for yourself what’s got everyone up in arms.

And in English –

Tip: You can do this “gastronomic experience” at home.

The edible chocolate handwash, part of the $135 15-course taster menu, went down like a hacking cough in a packed lift, with these responses jumping out at us.

Specsavers had some advice.

It’s not often they try to stop us seeing.

Image Screengrab