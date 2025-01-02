What if PornHub were wholesome? Comedian Ryan Creamer makes it all totally SFW

Entertainment funny

There are certain porn tropes that have passed into the mainstream consciousness – the workman who comes [no pun intended] to fix the washing machine and ends up having wild sex with the resident, or the pizza delivery guy who brings a lot more than a 12-inch pepperoni to the party.

One man, comedy writer Ryan Creamer (Don’t start!) has added a new dimension to the PornHub options with his series of refreshingly wholesome videos that blow those tropes apart – yeah, that pun was intended.

Here are screenshots of some of our favourites.

We had to agree with this reaction from PornHub.

Just how i like my pizza…Weinerless — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) January 28, 2019

Maybe nice guys don’t finish last.

