19 times adding the Muppets to classic album covers created something truly iconic

Pics Muppets

Those of you finding your feet on Bluesky and looking for entertaining accounts should do yourselves a favour and follow the funny and talented RiotGrlErin.

As well as being a dab hand with a joke, she often posts threads that mash up popular culture in very creative ways, such as –

Depicting Dolly Parton as fireworks for the New Year.

Mariah Carey as, appropriately enough, Christmas trees.

The undeniable similarity between Betty White and Beyoncé.

The self-described Muppet enthusiast has featured the felt legends in several threads, including this recent mash-up of Muppets and music greats.

