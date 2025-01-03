Pics Muppets

19 times adding the Muppets to classic album covers created something truly iconic

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 3rd, 2025

Those of you finding your feet on Bluesky and looking for entertaining accounts should do yourselves a favour and follow the funny and talented RiotGrlErin.

As well as being a dab hand with a joke, she often posts threads that mash up popular culture in very creative ways, such as –

Depicting Dolly Parton as fireworks for the New Year.

dolly parton as fireworks: thread

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) January 1, 2025 at 3:42 PM

Mariah Carey as, appropriately enough, Christmas trees.

i think the internet deserves mariah carey as actual christmas trees: thread

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 17, 2024 at 12:20 AM

The undeniable similarity between Betty White and Beyoncé.

proof that beyonce is inspired by betty white: thread

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 7:54 PM

The self-described Muppet enthusiast has featured the felt legends in several threads, including this recent mash-up of Muppets and music greats.

1.

photoshopping the muppets onto iconic album covers: thread

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:13 PM

2.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:15 PM

3.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:16 PM

4.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:24 PM

5.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:42 PM

6.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:48 PM

7.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 7:54 PM

8.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 8:04 PM

9.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 8:09 PM

10.

[image or embed]

— RiotGrlErin (@riotgrlerin.bsky.social) December 27, 2024 at 8:11 PM

Article Pages: 1 2