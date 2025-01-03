Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our first round-up of funny tweets in 2025 – although some are from 2024 because, you know …some of this week was in 2024.
We hope you all had a good break and are on top of those resolutions, if you made any.
1.
Not everything about 2024 was perfect, if I’m honest.
But I am pleased I’ve got to the point in life that I’m being aggressively marketed capes. pic.twitter.com/woeXeX0fAP
— E O Higgins (@eohiggins) January 2, 2025
2.
The story of Aquaman's estranged brother pic.twitter.com/NP8ZohpNs6
— Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) January 2, 2025
3.
I thrive in a waiting room. u need me to sit in a chair and look at my phone? No worries love i do this at home
— steph (@steph_mcca) January 2, 2025
4.
Paul Simon on Opposite Day pic.twitter.com/0TVrmyNGC3
— Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) January 1, 2025
5.
does anyone know the password to my work computer? or how to do my job?
— NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) January 2, 2025
6.
If it’s a leap year, you should get an extra day at the end of the year when you need it. Not in February. Who needs an extra day of February
— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) December 31, 2024
7.
I had to make sure I was eating a taco while I set up the Face ID scan on my phone so it would work later.
— (@MoMohler) January 2, 2025
8.
Lady, if you have five nearsighted kids the same age then you probably have bigger problems than me calling them “squintuplets”
— Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) December 30, 2024
9.
Me: I should eat fewer carbs this year
The Universe: Your house is made of gingerbread now.
— Matty (@bestestname) January 1, 2025
10.
Was excited about this gym membership I got for Christmas, but today I found out you're not supposed to "just watch."
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) January 1, 2025
11.
the Lord gives (staying up until 3am watching movies over the Christmas break) and the Lord takes away (having to fix my sleeping pattern)
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 2, 2025
12.
January 1st: anything is possible
January 2nd: but not today
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 2, 2025