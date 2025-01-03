Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our first round-up of funny tweets in 2025 – although some are from 2024 because, you know …some of this week was in 2024.

We hope you all had a good break and are on top of those resolutions, if you made any.

If you spot something you like, throw a follow or a share in its general direction.

1.

Not everything about 2024 was perfect, if I’m honest. But I am pleased I’ve got to the point in life that I’m being aggressively marketed capes. pic.twitter.com/woeXeX0fAP — E O Higgins (@eohiggins) January 2, 2025

2.

The story of Aquaman's estranged brother pic.twitter.com/NP8ZohpNs6 — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) January 2, 2025

3.

I thrive in a waiting room. u need me to sit in a chair and look at my phone? No worries love i do this at home — steph (@steph_mcca) January 2, 2025

4.

Paul Simon on Opposite Day pic.twitter.com/0TVrmyNGC3 — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) January 1, 2025

5.

does anyone know the password to my work computer? or how to do my job? — NurseBrianRN (@rn_murse) January 2, 2025

6.

If it’s a leap year, you should get an extra day at the end of the year when you need it. Not in February. Who needs an extra day of February — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) December 31, 2024

7.

I had to make sure I was eating a taco while I set up the Face ID scan on my phone so it would work later. — (@MoMohler) January 2, 2025

8.

Lady, if you have five nearsighted kids the same age then you probably have bigger problems than me calling them “squintuplets” — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) December 30, 2024

9.

Me: I should eat fewer carbs this year The Universe: Your house is made of gingerbread now. — Matty (@bestestname) January 1, 2025

10.

Was excited about this gym membership I got for Christmas, but today I found out you're not supposed to "just watch." — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) January 1, 2025

11.

the Lord gives (staying up until 3am watching movies over the Christmas break) and the Lord takes away (having to fix my sleeping pattern) — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 2, 2025

12.