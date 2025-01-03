Somebody at this newspaper failed their computer driving licence test

Life Funny fails

Remember back in 2021, when we were all busy making appointments for vaccinations and tests? Well, one nespaper is unlikely to ever forget because of the embarrassing way it went about sharing the information.

We get it – newspapers also get information from the worldwide web, but that’s not how hyperlinks work.

Here’s what Redditors said about it.

Can’t seem to access those links on my phone. Anyone else having this problem?

Sensitive-Bear

Grandma’s first day on the job.

Y33T-SPIDER

I’m tapping the newspaper but it’s not doing anything. Does anyone know how to make sure my newspaper can connect to the google? I’ve tried hitting the dial-on routem but it’s not helping. OK google AAL stock OK google it’s not working Linda OK google download to newspaper covid vaccine OK google what channel is newsmax

drewhead118

I.T. Department, have you tried turning it off and on?

MacTechG4

Newspapers: The internet is killing print journalism!

Newspapers: (Does this shit)

Newspapers: Why won’t poeple pay for our product????

Violent-aversion

So, that’s how you do it.

READ MORE

17 extremely unfortunate but very funny newspaper layout disasters

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Freepik