This deeply relatable Philomena Cunk quote went viral, and it’s just one more reason to love her

David Harris. Updated January 4th, 2025

Plato. Socrates. Wittgenstein. Some of the greatest philosophers who have ever lived. And now we can surely add the name of Philomena Cunk to that list.

Cunk is of course the fictional documentary maker portrayed so wonderfully by Diane Morgan in shows such as Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Earth and most recently Cunk on Life (available on iPlayer from 30th December – hooray!).

It’s one of her quotes from Cunk on Earth which recently gathered a lot of attention on Twitter/X at the moment, as it’s so darned relatable.

Let’s have a look.

Spot on! The internet applauded as one and, even better, shared a lot more classic Cunk clips.

If you fancy seeing a bit more (And why wouldn’t you?) you can catch Cunk On Earth on iPlayer (at the time of writing).

