This deeply relatable Philomena Cunk quote went viral, and it’s just one more reason to love her

Plato. Socrates. Wittgenstein. Some of the greatest philosophers who have ever lived. And now we can surely add the name of Philomena Cunk to that list.

Cunk is of course the fictional documentary maker portrayed so wonderfully by Diane Morgan in shows such as Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Earth and most recently Cunk on Life (available on iPlayer from 30th December – hooray!).

It’s one of her quotes from Cunk on Earth which recently gathered a lot of attention on Twitter/X at the moment, as it’s so darned relatable.

Let’s have a look.

i think about this quote often pic.twitter.com/pVprGByKTR — chris (@mych3micalswift) December 28, 2024

Spot on! The internet applauded as one and, even better, shared a lot more classic Cunk clips.

1.

She is literally my Aristotle — ☆ (@realonx1) December 28, 2024

2.

My favorite philosopher ❤️ — Rose (@marylinda0314) December 29, 2024

3.

Probably the greatest interaction of all times!! pic.twitter.com/0FjeKqLMpR — Rahul Betgeri (@rahulbetgeri) December 29, 2024

4.

pic.twitter.com/QZG0EJmVjr — light as a feather stiff as a board (@pisspoorjudgem1) December 29, 2024

5.

It’s this one for me pic.twitter.com/vsPgVHqFMm — french exit king (@andyfeelsu) December 28, 2024

6.

She gave up so quick pic.twitter.com/Q8ckzbPcJ2 — Hephzibah (@mars_goth) December 29, 2024

7.

Cunk on Earth Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/3GhQstNN9x — Dog Head (@dog_head) December 24, 2024

8.

9.

There should be more seasons of Cunk on Earth — Mr. Met (@NewYorkMetsFanX) December 29, 2024

10.

British humour will always be top tier. Also…Philomena Cunk has ALWAYS been that girl. https://t.co/fPjkbOUweM — X. E. Sivels (@SaucyScalawag) December 29, 2024

11.

How come Americans have the right to kill anyone they want? pic.twitter.com/tUPqEBddJf — Philomena Cunk Fan Fiction (@CunkOnX) December 8, 2024

If you fancy seeing a bit more (And why wouldn’t you?) you can catch Cunk On Earth on iPlayer (at the time of writing).

