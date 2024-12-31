Philomena Cunk on our relationship with God is the funniest 27 seconds you’ll watch today

Entertainment Charlie Brooker God Philomena cunk

There have been no end of clips of Philomena Cunk doing the rounds on Twitter today after the magnificent creation of Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker returned to investigate … life.

A particular highlight was Cunk tackling Professor Brian Cox, but our favourite bit might be this, when Cunk puts our relationship with God under the microscope, surely the funniest 27 seconds you’ll spend today.

Heaven sent!

Philomena Cunk deserves a primetime slot on BBC1, always, not BBC2! “The moment God created life by jizzing us out of his hands” will go down in history oh my god #CunkOnLife pic.twitter.com/TP6Kx9qbb6 — auld cam syne (@camruined) December 30, 2024

To conclude …

Philomena Cunk comparing God to a toxic narcissist is peak Christmas TV#CunkOnLife pic.twitter.com/tf7BbYYTJ5 — Mark (@mrkphllps1) December 30, 2024

And also this.

And this!

Howled all the way through the brilliant Cunk on Life (SO many jokes), but this absolutely took me out pic.twitter.com/rq5f531yoA — Rhys (@rhysrmann) December 31, 2024

Watch the whole programme on iPlayer here!

Philomena Cunk interviewed Brian Cox and how they both kept a straight face is some kind of magnificent

