Philomena Cunk on our relationship with God is the funniest 27 seconds you’ll watch today

Poke Staff. Updated December 31st, 2024

There have been no end of clips of Philomena Cunk doing the rounds on Twitter today after the magnificent creation of Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker returned to investigate … life.

A particular highlight was Cunk tackling Professor Brian Cox, but our favourite bit might be this, when Cunk puts our relationship with God under the microscope, surely the funniest 27 seconds you’ll spend today.

Heaven sent!

To conclude …

And also this.

And this!

Watch the whole programme on iPlayer here!

