Entertainment actors

Ralph Fiennes performing the ‘demure and mindful’ viral rant as a dramatic monologue wasn’t on our bingo card, but we’ll take it

Poke Staff. Updated January 5th, 2025

CNN’s Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper started the year with quite the coup. The pair were hosting CNN’s New Year Live 2025 broadcast when actor Ralph Fiennes popped by for a chat, and they got him to recreate one of 2024’s viral moments.

Watch what happened – and keep an eye on Anderson’s reaction.

@cnn Actor Ralph Fiennes performs his version of a viral TikTok originally posted by influencer Jools Lebron, who popularized the phrase “very demure, very mindful,” in a series of satirical videos that shook the internet. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen react. #HappyNewYear #NewYearCountdown #NYE #NewYearsEve #2025 #YearInReview #CNN #News ♬ original sound – CNN

He must have learnt it backstage on his UK tour as Macbeth. At least, that’s the scenario that most entertains our tiny minds, so we’re sticking with it.

It tickled these TkTok users.

It’s Voldemure.
the.headchef

Yall can’t convince me that Ralph Fiennes knows what a green cut crease is, but this man is a PROFESSIONAL and he sold that line.
Jennifer

That was quite Shakespearean in delivery.
razberry

Of course, it popped up on a lot of other platforms. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’re with Lovely Rita on this.

You can watch the full interview here.

And if you haven’t seen the original demure and mindful viral video, here it is.

@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound – Jools Lebron

READ MORE

Ralph Fiennes said they never had trigger warnings back in his day and this is the only response you need

Source CNN Image Screengrab