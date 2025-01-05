Ralph Fiennes performing the ‘demure and mindful’ viral rant as a dramatic monologue wasn’t on our bingo card, but we’ll take it

Entertainment actors

CNN’s Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper started the year with quite the coup. The pair were hosting CNN’s New Year Live 2025 broadcast when actor Ralph Fiennes popped by for a chat, and they got him to recreate one of 2024’s viral moments.

Watch what happened – and keep an eye on Anderson’s reaction.

He must have learnt it backstage on his UK tour as Macbeth. At least, that’s the scenario that most entertains our tiny minds, so we’re sticking with it.

It tickled these TkTok users.

It’s Voldemure.

the.headchef

Yall can’t convince me that Ralph Fiennes knows what a green cut crease is, but this man is a PROFESSIONAL and he sold that line.

Jennifer

That was quite Shakespearean in delivery.

razberry

Of course, it popped up on a lot of other platforms. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted.

1.

i think CNN has managed to break anderson cooper #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/YvQDeroeCC — Michael (@MichaelWLive) January 1, 2025

2.

Ralph Fiennes saying diva I’m going to collapse I love him so bad pic.twitter.com/BoYGkcKevY — el | conclave brainrot (@mrsimpstabler) January 1, 2025

3.

Ralph Fiennes reenacted the “very demure, very mindful” meme – and it’s the best thing to happen tonight, next to Anderson Cooper’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/W1PEbgL5Iv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 1, 2025

4.

another sidebar about this video,,, Ralph having his shirt one button from halfway undone while it’s about 28°F outside is the most Ralph Fiennes shit I’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/BoYGkcKevY — el | conclave brainrot (@mrsimpstabler) January 1, 2025

5.

Andy Cohen is unflappable after hanging out with real housewives for the past 15 years but Anderson Cooper is losing his mind. 60 Minutes cannot prepare you for this. https://t.co/zZeoRwTiNV — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 1, 2025

6.

Someone give this man an Oscar NOW!! https://t.co/tFIQDGySi8 — Laura (@Thefilmerreview) January 1, 2025

7.

the way he recited it like a shakespearean monologue too… the earnestness and genuine nature in which he delivered that made me emotional… now THATS acting https://t.co/2Ks7T7KeIZ — mystery bruises (@lilmissbelljar) January 1, 2025

8.

critics: ralph fiennes gives a masterfully subtle performance in conclave, one that is layered with complexity. ralph fiennes in conclave: pic.twitter.com/NX2K6fMqIw — andres (@barbzforbernie) January 2, 2025

9.

Ralph Fiennes deserves a golden globe for this alone pic.twitter.com/iMuhOhpRzj — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 1, 2025

10.

Ending the year with Ralph Fiennes doing the whole very mindful very demure TikTok trend. Something I didn’t know I needed #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/ScVEF53ppC — ᴛᴀʙᴢ ☮︎ (@jcchaseznation) January 1, 2025

11.

OMG I’ve never been prouder to call Ralph Fiennes one of our own https://t.co/dGqryI0JwZ — Mhairi Ledgerwood (She/Her) (@meledgerwood) January 1, 2025

We’re with Lovely Rita on this.

He plays it so perfectly straight. Put the man in a movie with Muppets NOW. https://t.co/9pRRPDvADm — Lovely Rita (@ritamom2boys) January 2, 2025

You can watch the full interview here.

And if you haven’t seen the original demure and mindful viral video, here it is.

READ MORE

Ralph Fiennes said they never had trigger warnings back in his day and this is the only response you need

Source CNN Image Screengrab