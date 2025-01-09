Liz Truss wants Keir Starmer to stop saying she crashed the economy and this A++ comeback knocked the rest out of the park

Politics Keir Starmer Liz Truss takedowns

Hard to believe we know but we’re still only nine days into the new year and so much has happened – so much – we hesitate to imagine what the rest of the year is going to bring.

And surely the most bizarre of all 2025’s news so far is Liz Truss’s lawyers sending a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Keir Starmer telling the PM to stop saying she crashed the economy (you remember, when she was PM for 15 minutes back in the day).

Liz Truss’s lawyers have written to Keir Starmer, possibly in green ink https://t.co/xtPepWwnI4 pic.twitter.com/HjF6BF4uKf — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) January 9, 2025

Like pretty much everything she attempted while (briefly) in charge of the country, Truss appears to have failed at this too.

Lucy Powell: “Liz Truss’ kamikaze budget directly & immediately led to the gilt market crashing… she might want us to cease & desist, but we won’t cease & desist from telling the truth, that they crashed the economy.” pic.twitter.com/buOk5WIMCQ — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 9, 2025

It wasn’t entirely without merit, however, prompting no end of very funny comebacks, many of which we have rounded up over here.

We particularly enjoyed this, from the parallel universe Keir Starmer on Twitter.

Lawyers for Liz Truss have asked me to stop saying Liz Truss crashed the economy. I only said Liz Truss crashed the economy because Liz Truss did crash the economy. If she wanted me to not say Liz Truss crashed the economy, she shouldn’t have crashed the economy.

Please don’t RT — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) January 9, 2025

And this.

Pleased to clarify that Liz Truss did not crash the economy, as I have previously erroneously asserted. All she did was tank the pound, blow up the pensions system and send mortgages through the roof. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) January 9, 2025

And very possibly this!

But Liz Truss DID NOT crash the economy.

She made it grow!

Remember she said she’d trickle down on us all?

I was showered by her drips.

Rich, moist & luscious.

We danced in her fiscal liquids.

Splashed in her budgetary juices.

Liz you made my wife Bunty so wet, she loved it!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/7dTXmmHm8g — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 9, 2025

But we reckon our favourite response must be this, from someone who knows a thing or two about going up against a PM.

She’s also sent a letter to Tesco demanding they stop selling lettuces. https://t.co/aO9YH0Ur6R — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 9, 2025

Bravo @CountBinface!

You win Twitter today with this one 😀 — Lynda Keen (@forumeditor) January 9, 2025

And just in case, a reminder …

READ MORE

The brilliant Ian Hislop on ‘media adolescent’ Elon Musk and the state we’re in now is an important, essential watch

Source @CountBinface