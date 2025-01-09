Politics Keir Starmer Liz Truss takedowns

Liz Truss wants Keir Starmer to stop saying she crashed the economy and this A++ comeback knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2025

Hard to believe we know but we’re still only nine days into the new year and so much has happened – so much – we hesitate to imagine what the rest of the year is going to bring.

And surely the most bizarre of all 2025’s news so far is Liz Truss’s lawyers sending a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Keir Starmer telling the PM to stop saying she crashed the economy (you remember, when she was PM for 15 minutes back in the day).

Like pretty much everything she attempted while (briefly) in charge of the country, Truss appears to have failed at this too.

It wasn’t entirely without merit, however, prompting no end of very funny comebacks, many of which we have rounded up over here.

We particularly enjoyed this, from the parallel universe Keir Starmer on Twitter.

And this.

And very possibly this!

But we reckon our favourite response must be this, from someone who knows a thing or two about going up against a PM.

Bravo @CountBinface!

And just in case, a reminder …

READ MORE

The brilliant Ian Hislop on ‘media adolescent’ Elon Musk and the state we’re in now is an important, essential watch

Source @CountBinface