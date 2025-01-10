Best Of community notes twitter

It’s easy to come away from a doomscrolling session on Twitter with the conclusion that we live in an age of ignominy and idiocy. Well, that may be true. But sometimes, just sometimes, we come across something that restores our faith.

Love it or hate it, Twitter’s Community Notes feature is doing some vital work. Vital, we tell you! And these 17 are straight out of the top drawer.

1. No, Taylor Swift cannot “buy” Kanye West.

2. It takes a brain larger than a walnut to discern between walnuts and lungs.

3. Sadly, this is not a joke.

4.Elon posts enough nonsense without having people make up and doctor tweets for him. What his steady stream of nonsense does mean, however, is that nonsense like this is believable!



5. Is it time to go back to school?

6. Your guess is as good as mine.

7. Grand Theft Auto Corrected

8. When are they gonna learn?

9. They boobed.

Fancy another? Flashback to Spy in the Wild’s accidentally hilarious animatronic bear-cub camera

Source: Twitter