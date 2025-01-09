Entertainment funny fail tv

Flashback to Spy in the Wild’s accidentally hilarious animatronic bear-cub camera

Poke Staff. Updated January 9th, 2025

The BBC’s nature programme Spy in the Wild was filmed partly through the “eyes” of animatronic creatures placed near real animals in the hope of capturing candid shots because they’re less threatening than an obvious camera.

Here’s a good look at the baby gorilla spy.

One hidden camera, however, caught people’s attention for the wrong reasons.

One clip, shared by Elly-Mae Gadsby, demonstrated better than anything the hilarious problem with the fake bear.

We tip our hats to all involved, but even they must admit that that’s a wonderful bit of accidental comedy right there.

