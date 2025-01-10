21 hilarious times someone used the wrong ingredients and then had the gall to complain about the recipe

Life cooking funny reddit

Have you ever been following a recipe, realised you didn’t have an ingredient and substituted it for something else? Thyme instead of oregano? Demerara sugar instead of muscovado?

Well, that’s completely normal. But what isn’t normal is using a completely different type of food and expecting your dish to turn out right.

The good people of the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit have been collecting reviews by people who didn’t follow a recipe and were unhappy with the results, and they make for hilarious reading. Here are some of the best…

1.

‘Please don’t eat raw sourdough starter’



-theficklemermaid

2.

‘This was on a recipe for peach ice cream’



–reckonedstormlight

3.

”4 cups of apple cider vinegar to 2 bottles of wine was absurd’. Yes it was.’



–ohhiiiiiiiiii

4.

‘Christopher has had enough of reading about other people’s substitutions’



–D4b513

5.

‘Can’t fathom why this mulled white wine tasted dry’



–AGreaterHeart

6.

‘It tasted more like a trifle than a cheese straw’



–aytayjay

7.

‘I burnt it to a crisp, why are they darker than the photo?’



–thedanzi

8.

‘I made this cheesy green chilli bean skillet, but I hate chilli spice and beans make me toot’



–Liet_Kinda2

9.

‘Lactated milk’



–teen__laquifa

10.

‘I substituted oil for dairy; why didn’t my bread come out like the recipe?’



–danstecz