This Phil Daniels MasterChef-Blur mash-up will simply be forever delicious

Back in the summer of 2020, when there wasn’t much going on in the world, Phil Daniels was one of the contestants on Celebrity Masterchef.

The much-loved actor may not have taken home the coveted trophy, but in many ways, he was the clear winner – because Executive Social Media Producer, Ian Symes, made this clip.

It brilliantly combined Phil’s Masterchef soundbites with his iconic appearance in Blur’s Parklife video. Sorry about the presence of Greggggggggg Wallace.

I made this video when Phil Daniels was on MasterChef. It was not approved. pic.twitter.com/CR7z5FYHab — Ian Symes 🌹🇪🇺 (@ianiansymes) January 5, 2021

He puts his trousers on, has a cup of tea, and thinks about making a roux.

Tweeters were understandably impressed.

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH https://t.co/leqJpkuwYK — Johnny J. Bone (@JBoneDS) January 5, 2021

Brilliant. Also a timely reminder that we should never stand for a repeat of the 90's mockney schtick ever again. Those who forget history are doomed to… and so on — Stephen Duffin (@Duffmid) January 5, 2021

We certainly can’t argue with Dave Turner‘s assessment.

