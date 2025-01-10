You don’t have to like George W. Bush to appreciate him completely ignoring Donald Trump

US donald trump

On Thursday, the funeral took place of President Jimmy Carter, who died in December, aged 100. He was honoured with a state funeral in Washington, before having a smaller service in his home state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden and all four living former Presidents of the USA were in attendance, with one noticeably getting the cold shoulder from some of those present. No surprise which one that was.

This video is incredible. Nobody shakes hands with Trump as they sit down. pic.twitter.com/1LuRBPfQUp — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) January 9, 2025

Sorry but I can’t stop watching Karen Pence completely ignoring Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/X5dY91Ahc5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 9, 2025

One clip, in particular, caught people’s attention. It not only showed George W. Bush making a proper ‘bro’ gesture to Barack Obama, but he also didn’t even glance at Trump.

The belly tap is remarkable pic.twitter.com/bxj3wEETh2 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 9, 2025

Let’s get VAR on that.

Former Republican President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, ignore Donald Trump as they take their seat at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/I7QM8IsZmW — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 9, 2025

Yep. Completely ignored both Trumps. It won’t undo any of the W legacy, but it makes a relatable postscript.

Call me petty, but I could watch this clip of former President Bush snubbing trump a few dozen times. pic.twitter.com/bIQdCtbjf1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 9, 2025

George W ignores Trump and probably tells Obama thanks for taking one for the team by sitting next to him pic.twitter.com/R6c6RTUvtx — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 9, 2025

George W. Bush snubs Donald Trump, and acknowledges former President Obama at former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral. pic.twitter.com/YW4RsmWTiF — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 9, 2025

Classic W move holy shit https://t.co/NYlDi7J7pc — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 9, 2025

We never thought we’d like anything Bush ever did, but he absolutely snubbed Trump and for that we applaud him — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) January 9, 2025

Definitely called him slim while doing it — Arthur Bucco (@ArthurBucco19) January 9, 2025

Obama had the manners to stand up & make Bush’s seat more accessible. Trumps’ lack of courtesy speaks volumes. — Gail Dow (@GailDow12) January 9, 2025

LOL! George W. Bush completely IGNORED Donald Trump and embraced President Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Even established Republicans know that Trump is trash. pic.twitter.com/lMD8ntaBjW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 9, 2025

is he saying "wassup my man?" Or, "sucks to be you?" — Cork Off! Nalini4America (@CorkYou) January 9, 2025

I imagine there was a conference call yesterday between Clinton, Bush and Obama that went like this. Clinton: Who’s going to sit next to the orange shit head?

Bush: We should sit in order of administration.

Obama: Fuck that, George, let’s sit according to party affiliation. pic.twitter.com/B2KnTCgTnz — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) January 9, 2025

This is the moment George W. Bush truly became presidentpic.twitter.com/daWoZ3l8M5 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) January 9, 2025

This looks like Obama was running interference for the Bushs lol. https://t.co/yC1a9zcdYB — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) January 10, 2025

Both George Bush and Mrs. Pence refused to give any recognition to Trump. This is exactly what he has earned and should be standard practice by now. @reesejgorman

pic.twitter.com/lR0tWXhu3J — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) January 9, 2025

It could have been slightly better.

Would've been better if he tousled trumps hair first….hehehehe — Ryan Carrigan (@carrigan_ryan) January 9, 2025

Image Screengrab, Screengrab