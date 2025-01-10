US donald trump

You don’t have to like George W. Bush to appreciate him completely ignoring Donald Trump

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 10th, 2025

On Thursday, the funeral took place of President Jimmy Carter, who died in December, aged 100. He was honoured with a state funeral in Washington, before having a smaller service in his home state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden and all four living former Presidents of the USA were in attendance, with one noticeably getting the cold shoulder from some of those present. No surprise which one that was.

One clip, in particular, caught people’s attention. It not only showed George W. Bush making a proper ‘bro’ gesture to Barack Obama, but he also didn’t even glance at Trump.

Let’s get VAR on that.

Yep. Completely ignored both Trumps. It won’t undo any of the W legacy, but it makes a relatable postscript.

It could have been slightly better.

