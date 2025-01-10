Life weather

It’s 15 years since an Irish man on the news got absolutely poleaxed slipping on ice – and people still feel his pain

Poke Reporter. Updated January 10th, 2025

With the weather being especially wintery around the UK right now, what better time to celebrate the anniversary of an iconic viral video of one man losing the battle against the icy elements.

On January 8th, 2010, RTE News in Ireland aired a report about the snowy and icy conditions around the country at the time. The news segment opened with a man walking along a path in Dublin – and then spectacularly slipping onto the ground, walloping his head in the process.

The video went insanely viral at the time, and comes back around almost every winter.

In Ireland, the video – and the still unknown man – is the stuff of legend. A plaque was erected in his honour in 2020, while comedian Tom Walsh produced a video imagining what happened to the mystery man.

Even the camera-man who filmed the report has become famous.

People have been marking the anniversary with their own remixes, jokes, reflections and memories.

