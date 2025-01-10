It’s 15 years since an Irish man on the news got absolutely poleaxed slipping on ice – and people still feel his pain

Life weather

With the weather being especially wintery around the UK right now, what better time to celebrate the anniversary of an iconic viral video of one man losing the battle against the icy elements.

On January 8th, 2010, RTE News in Ireland aired a report about the snowy and icy conditions around the country at the time. The news segment opened with a man walking along a path in Dublin – and then spectacularly slipping onto the ground, walloping his head in the process.

15 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/GfKMKz0jRa — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 8, 2025

The video went insanely viral at the time, and comes back around almost every winter.

In Ireland, the video – and the still unknown man – is the stuff of legend. A plaque was erected in his honour in 2020, while comedian Tom Walsh produced a video imagining what happened to the mystery man.

Even the camera-man who filmed the report has become famous.

Treacherous conditions on the footpaths this morning! Here’s the story of the man who famously slipped on ice and how it was captured on camera by ⁦⁦@colmwhatyalike⁩ pic.twitter.com/gXyoc4DeEg — Colm Hand (@ColmHand) December 9, 2022

People have been marking the anniversary with their own remixes, jokes, reflections and memories.

1.

Happy 15th annual ‘Man Slip On Ice Day’.

Should be a national holiday. #sneachta pic.twitter.com/Vx9zfoCpnf — Ireland’s Weather (@wolfeeire) January 8, 2025

2.

15 years ago today… here’s a lovingly restored version of the iconic moment pic.twitter.com/d8okIIMEFr — Little Green (@thelittlegreen6) January 8, 2025

3.

for such a small country, i cant fathom how this man has never been found!! — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) January 8, 2025

4.

And nobody knows who or where he is!!! — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) January 8, 2025

5.

To be fair, there’s lots of reasons you might never want to be identified as this person, probably the most legendary fall in irish history https://t.co/3K9pzo2nlH — unburdened by what has been ‍☠️= (@fingalpimpernel) January 8, 2025

6.

I hope where ever this man is, life is treating this man well — Little Miss sunshine (@sunbabe08) January 8, 2025

7.

I know someone that claims this was him, and it does look a bit like him. — Lee DotDash (@d0tdash) January 8, 2025

8.

Can never get over how much he actually stacks it. My mans still got concussion 15 years later https://t.co/gUXHwdeSwo — jimbo (@cricketjim1) January 8, 2025

9.

I can’t help feeling he was just a little too strident.

Mate, you’re walking on sheet ice, try to be cautious — A Strange Day (@onastrangeday) January 8, 2025

10.

The soberness of the reporter only makes this funnier — Welsh Wokeflake ️‍⚧️ (@ChloeApLeftie) January 8, 2025

11.

i genuinely think my fear of icy weather stems from watching this when i was 10 https://t.co/AxjoqUzklL — emma ✨ (@emsth0ughts) January 8, 2025

12.

Incredible that his identity has never been uncovered. It’s Ireland’s ‘Who shot Kennedy?’ https://t.co/UWg3m7cZkE — Justin Moran (@moranjustin) January 8, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/scottygb