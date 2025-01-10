Life food the UK

Tesco’s ‘boiled egg in a pot’ is one of the UK’s most popular meal deal items – 24 shell-shocked reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated January 10th, 2025

The supermarket lunch-time deal is part of what keeps this country functioning (just about) on a daily basis.

So it stands to reason that people are passionate about goes into their three-part lunchtime combo.

This week, Tesco circulated the news that the UK’s most popular meal deal combination comprised the chicken club sandwich, a bottle of Coke…and the store’s Egg Protein Pot.

Seriously.
Reports The Guardian:

“Retailing at £1.30 if bought as a single item outside the meal deal, the pot is exactly what it sounds like: a plastic tub containing two cooked and peeled eggs. But despite its uninspiring appearance, demand has doubled since 2020 and last year Tesco sold 10m of them.

And it’s a similar story elsewhere. Waitrose said sales of its version, which includes free range eggs on a bed of raw spinach, were up by 41% last year. The pot is also part of its meal deal, or £1.80 if bought separately. At Pret a Manger, which typically charges £2.50, they sell about a million a year.”

Naturally, the news had rocked the country to its core. And these 24 responses surely say it best (no yolk!).

