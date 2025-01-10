Tesco’s ‘boiled egg in a pot’ is one of the UK’s most popular meal deal items – 24 shell-shocked reactions

Life food the UK

The supermarket lunch-time deal is part of what keeps this country functioning (just about) on a daily basis.

So it stands to reason that people are passionate about goes into their three-part lunchtime combo.

This week, Tesco circulated the news that the UK’s most popular meal deal combination comprised the chicken club sandwich, a bottle of Coke…and the store’s Egg Protein Pot.

Britain has a new favourite Tesco meal deal combination – and there is bad news for those who feel squeamish about work colleagues scoffing a cold hard-boiled egg ‘al desko’.https://t.co/ZPOOAp4yGT pic.twitter.com/PsRIheKoJ0 — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 9, 2025

Humble hard-boiled egg becomes healthy on-the-go hit for UK shoppers https://t.co/mSCsCjDLVW

As Tesco reports high sales of its ‘egg protein pot’ other retailers also reveal unlikely success of repackaged snack It was news to make even the most hard-bo… https://t.co/Wfu9Uz7oTZ — The Protector (@The_Protect0r_) January 10, 2025

Seriously.

kindly what’s wrong with you all pic.twitter.com/x8DkPMzHcA — iestyn (@girls0nthebeach) January 6, 2025

Reports The Guardian:

“Retailing at £1.30 if bought as a single item outside the meal deal, the pot is exactly what it sounds like: a plastic tub containing two cooked and peeled eggs. But despite its uninspiring appearance, demand has doubled since 2020 and last year Tesco sold 10m of them. And it’s a similar story elsewhere. Waitrose said sales of its version, which includes free range eggs on a bed of raw spinach, were up by 41% last year. The pot is also part of its meal deal, or £1.80 if bought separately. At Pret a Manger, which typically charges £2.50, they sell about a million a year.”

Naturally, the news had rocked the country to its core. And these 24 responses surely say it best (no yolk!).

1.

Tesco apparently did their own Spotify wrapped thing.

You must take me for a fool if you’re telling me the MOST bought snack for a Tesco meal deal is fucking eggs.

Fuck off. pic.twitter.com/u9ota2ZIM9 — Damascus ️‍⚧️ (@FlowersSunRain_) January 8, 2025

2.

pretty sure yep. — iestyn (@girls0nthebeach) January 7, 2025

3.

what psycho is walking around and thinks “hm could go for egg in a pot rn” — iestyn (@girls0nthebeach) January 6, 2025

4.

The fact that the most popular Tesco meal deal combination last year contains an egg pot has made me incredibly angry. We live in a country full of freaks. pic.twitter.com/IC0lPpw24y — louis (@louispoois_) January 6, 2025

5.

The most popular Tesco UK meal deal snack item of 2024 was a plain hard boiled egg. We are truly a joyless nation. — Linda’s EGOT (@MonopolyPhonic) January 7, 2025

6.

if someone tried to open a tesco egg protein pot around me pic.twitter.com/htigMrgU7M https://t.co/IjeoEw8Au6 — ri (@crispyria) January 7, 2025

7.

‘People like Coldplay and get the egg in a Tesco meal deal. You can’t trust people.’ pic.twitter.com/gu7xPl8Vcu — Tiernan Drasdo (@tiernandr) January 9, 2025

8.

imagine going out with a guy and finding out he buys a boiled egg from tesco. biggest ick https://t.co/QSfoJu5ioP — kate ✨ (@pulpy_fiction) January 7, 2025

9.

A lot of Tesco Meal Deal talk on here as Tesco revealed an egg protein pot as its most popular meal deal snack item. SMH. Stuck with Sainsbury’s since they included ice cream in their meal deal. I’ll eat a Magnum in Winter, and do. IDGAF. — Too Much Coffee Dan (@oddballuk) January 7, 2025

10.

UK. A true measure of joy is choosing a Tesco’s Tikka chicken sandwich and bag of Quavers for your lunch. Not a boiled egg.

ITALY. Looks up over a plate of spaghetti vongole and a glass of cold Pinot Grigio and orders a coffee, “Cazzo”. https://t.co/DR6qDn2cA3 — John Usher (@jwusher) January 8, 2025

11.

The egg pot is the BEST side for a Tesco meal deal and I will NEVER be told otherwise. But the sandwich and drink are wrong https://t.co/ApL8Dtoric — MrAvalanche ✈️ Milan ✈️ Paris (@MrAvalanchePoGo) January 7, 2025

12.