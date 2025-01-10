Pics gifts Marks and spencer valentines day

This M&S Valentine’s Day themed chocolate bar is raising eyebrows and blood pressures – 13 favourite responses

David Harris. Updated January 10th, 2025

With the festive season well and truly out of the way, retailers are now stacking their shelves with various Valentine’s Day products and it surely won’t be long before they’re joined by insurmountable walls of Easter eggs.

There’s one particular Valentine’s product that has been provoking a lot of chatter on Twitter. It’s a chocolate bar being sold by M&S, a store not usually associated with raunchiness (or indeed, pure filth).

It was shared by Cait Mercer on Twitter and the description of the product by M&S seems innocent enough: ‘Shoot Cupid’s arrow towards one you love with our Love Struck creamy milk chocolate bar, shaped like a winged arrow with a red heart decoration and presented in a charming box

With that in mind, let’s take a look.

Good Lord! Surely it’s not just us?! Of course it’s not just us…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2