This M&S Valentine’s Day themed chocolate bar is raising eyebrows and blood pressures – 13 favourite responses

With the festive season well and truly out of the way, retailers are now stacking their shelves with various Valentine’s Day products and it surely won’t be long before they’re joined by insurmountable walls of Easter eggs.

There’s one particular Valentine’s product that has been provoking a lot of chatter on Twitter. It’s a chocolate bar being sold by M&S, a store not usually associated with raunchiness (or indeed, pure filth).

It was shared by Cait Mercer on Twitter and the description of the product by M&S seems innocent enough: ‘Shoot Cupid’s arrow towards one you love with our Love Struck creamy milk chocolate bar, shaped like a winged arrow with a red heart decoration and presented in a charming box‘

With that in mind, let’s take a look.

A friend has just sent me this. Not sure M&S have really thought this through.. pic.twitter.com/Um5DZDueQH — Cait Mercer (@MercerCait) January 3, 2025

Good Lord! Surely it’s not just us?! Of course it’s not just us…

There is absolutely no way that they didn’t know exactly what they where doing here. — Matt (@MattWalls99) January 4, 2025

S&M — Louis Anslow (@LouisAnslow) January 4, 2025

It’s even got the veining and wrinkly bawbag — Binwah (@Chris96856963) January 3, 2025

This not just any innuendo…. — Funbungler (@Funbungler) January 4, 2025

They did this “sausage dog” for Valentine’s last year: pic.twitter.com/f9e3msbGyQ — Adventures from Wales (@AdvFromWales) January 4, 2025

