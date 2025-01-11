“The big Irish head on you” – one student’s scientific attempt to see if there’s any truth to the phrase

Life ireland science

It’s a phrase that Irish people and their descendants/relatives around the world (and really just anyone with a large head) have heard many a time, as both insult and compliment: “the big Irish on you!”

Foreign people never understand what we mean when we say it, but this guy absolutely has “A big Irish head on him” https://t.co/AAn6MwTvr1 — yascaoimhin.bsky.social (@yascaoimhin) January 2, 2025

BREAKING: World Health Organization vows to finally find a cure for “Big Irish Head Syndrome” pic.twitter.com/1pVqkhf0XN — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) January 20, 2023

WB Yeats: big Irish head on him. pic.twitter.com/Rfz1oVUg03 — The Beer Nut (@thebeernut) December 29, 2024

buzz lightyear has a big irish head on him — Ian (@imgrandsure) April 16, 2023

But is there any scientific truth to the phrase?

Enter young student Farrah Corbett, from Co. Limerick, in Ireland, who took part in the country’s annual Young Scientist of the Year competition.

️”The big Irish head on you” – is there any truth to the phrase? Farrah Corbett from Coláiste Chiaráin in Co Limerick has investigated the width of Irish heads and is presenting her findings at the #BTYSTE2025 @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/K7go4HxCug — Hannah Murphy (@hannahmurphnews) January 9, 2025

Farrah’s project was to test the idea that Irish people do, in fact, have bigger noggins than other ethnicities.

And her conclusion?

Well, Farrah looked at four groups for comparison: Africa, Asia, Eastern European and Irish. She found Ireland is bigger than some in the average head circumference to shoulder width ratio, but ultimately it’s inconclusive.

Results be damned, people are loving Farrah’s quirky approach to scientific research – even if some dispute that the said Irishness of the head is more about a look than actual size.

The big in “Big Irish Head” refers to the amount of Irishness displayed on said head. See also the post-slagging specials “Big sad face on your one!” and “Big thick head on your man!” https://t.co/ffwlwChgXL — Mark Durnin (@MarkDurnin) January 10, 2025

This is the type of research I’m here for https://t.co/kw4ETcjqaY — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) January 10, 2025

The “big” does not refer to any dimensions but the amount of Irishness in your general appearance. I’m in Perth and can spot an Irishman from 100 yards. I regularly point them out to my Canadian wife and she can’t understand how I know they are Irish before they even speak. — Shane (@shanegibbons85) January 10, 2025

So what is the actual process for nominating someone for a Nobel prize, can we all just write in or what? https://t.co/jTTOg4lBHG — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) January 9, 2025

What sets Ireland apart from every other country in Europe is the fact that the act of getting the calipers out to measure the native cranium can here be an innocent bit of fun and the source of much levity. https://t.co/l1OIFJMuaR — Myles Na gCup O’Lean. (@EXECUTIVESTEVE) January 9, 2025

Give this child a big Irish grant immediately https://t.co/I8UK6NP8pz — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) January 9, 2025

any update on the Scottish data set? pic.twitter.com/nRVX7hsfJf — Sledge Johns (@SledgeJohns) January 10, 2025

“How did you know I was Irish” pic.twitter.com/L1uiEJMKIN — Evet, Kemal (@Evet_Kemal) January 10, 2025

A fine thread on the topichttps://t.co/FBgTXi8Iks — Ben Goode (@BenGoode16) January 10, 2025

Definitely true. I used to spot the Irish lads on the tube in London – then confirm it by hearing them talk or usually, they had a Gaa bag with them! — Carla Mc (@CarlaMcS999) January 9, 2025

Thinking of the guy with the biggest head that I know, and yep, he’s part Irish. His head is absolutely huge to the point where people tried on his hats and they couldn’t see. — Alicia ☮️ (@EldenRay) January 10, 2025

In fairness, before we consider this fact (yes: fact) debunked, I think we need to allow for hair expansion and an aversion to barbers, in addition to mere skull thickness. Basically, when measuring circumference, don’t hold the tape too close. I mean: look at us! https://t.co/eGw64dS4dY pic.twitter.com/TdpTXlBVHq — Greg Daly (@GregDaly) January 10, 2025

I can’t get a hat to fit my big Paddy noggin, I am always jealous of people from other countries who wear their fine headgear with such delicacy, while mine rests on top of my head like the spaceship landing on the mountain in Close Encounters. — Malik Hills (@michaelhills8) January 9, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/hannahmurphnews