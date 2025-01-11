News Los Angeles fires US

This LA woman talking about her fire-destroyed home and neighbourhood is an absolutely heartbreaking watch

Poke Reporter. Updated January 11th, 2025

The scale of the destruction caused by the fires in Los Angeles this week is almost impossible to comprehend.

Entire neighbourhoods destroyed. Countless numbers of people seeing all of their possessions incinerated. Community bonds lost forever.

This interview with a woman named Fran, as she tours her destroyed neighbourhood of Altadena, conveys the depth of the loss that so many people have experienced.

Fran explains how she lived in her now ruined house for 26 years, how they had just hosted their extended family on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fran is able to talk the reporter through the whole street, explaining who all the neighbours were, their histories, what was going on in their lives before the fires hit.

The clip of Fran’s heartbreaking interview has gone viral, with many holding it up as putting a human face on a disaster that has ruined the lives of so many who are not super wealthy or comfortable celebrities in LA.

Source: Twitter/X/BrianEntin