Jimmy Carter’s grandson’s funny story about the late President’s phone showed he was a typical grandad

US Jimmy Carter

Like most funerals, as Washington D.C. said goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter, who recently died at the age of 100, amongst the tears and sadness there were heartwarming moments and even smiles, as his friends, family and colleagues shared their memories.

One that made the down-to-earth politician seem even more relatable was shared by his grandson Jason Carter.

@cnn During the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, his grandson, Jason, shared stories about the Carter family home in Plains, Georgia, and joked about his grandparents’ “Depression-era roots.” ♬ original sound – CNN

‘Eventually he did get a cell phone, and he one time he called me sort of early on in that process, and on my phone it said ‘Papa mobile’ so I answered it, of course. I said “Hey, Papa. He said “Who’s this?” I said “This is Jason.” He said “What are you doing?” I said “I’m not doing anything. You called me.” He said “I didn’t call you. I’m taking a picture.” Nuclear engineer, right!’

Are they even grandparents if they aren’t thoroughly baffled by the latest technology?

TikTok users loved Jason’s touching and funny eulogy for his grandfather.

1.

That’s how you measure greatness not by dollars or gold toilets or the number of women but by how you are loved and remembered.

Champagne and Hennessey

2.

This beautiful tribute encapsulates the man, a good man. He was everything to the people, but he was Dad, Poppa, Darling to his family. What a role model.

TypingService

3.

If writing eulogies is a profession, please go into it. I am crying, smiling, laughing as if Jimmy Carter was my grandpa.

AlexSerdy

4.

Jason Carter always speaks with such love and respect of his grandparents along with wry southern humor, obviously a very close family.

Sproutina65

5.

He could have amassed the largest wealth on this planet, but none of it would have meant a penny compared to the respect, the love, and the adoration that their family had for them. THATS a life well lived!

justlilniklovin

6.

Just normal grandparents. Fabulous loving Memories that go on forever.

Jennifer Richards453

7.

Jason please run for president thank you.

Katherine

8.

RIP Mr REAL HUMAN President.

King-TUT VIII

9.

The ziplock bags. The pictures of kids. The kitchen phone. ❤️I miss my grandparents.

Kimberly Kim

10.

This is so sweet drying the Ziploc bags and reusing tinfoil is definitely depression era leftover in our grandparents.

A.W.

11.

My Grampy was born in the 20s as well, and when I was showing off my new canon digital camera in 2005, he hung on every word and then asked, “and that’s a phone too???” Um, nope.

Melissa Bee

12.

The world needs more Jimmys and less Donalds.

Mutt Davies

13.

Why was “I didn’t call you. I’m taking a picture.” the moment that made me actually cry?

Megan Shook

14.

Enjoyable, sweet, & relatable.

Travelcastle

TeenTeen noticed the story didn’t quite land with Donald Trump.

To see all the smiling faces of those who truly are enjoying this eulogy and then ……. He just never fails to disappoint.

We absolutely expect Trump to write his own eulogy, in all caps, boasting about having the best coffin. “SOLID GOLD. NOBODY HAS ONE LIKE IT – ALL THE FUNERAL DIRECTORS HAVE SAID SO.”

READ MORE

Joe Biden magnificently owned Donald Trump in his Jimmy Carter eulogy and this camera operator’s A++ timing was sheer perfection

Source CNN Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons