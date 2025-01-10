US donald trump hillary clinton joe biden

Joe Biden magnificently owned Donald Trump in his Jimmy Carter eulogy and this camera operator’s A++ timing was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated January 10th, 2025

Presidents past and present came together in Washington on Thursday at a memorial service for one of their own, former president Jimmy Carter, who died aged 100.

There was no end of moments which went viral but this one was especially satisfying, Joe Biden’s eulogy which, you could be forgiven for thinking, was as much about Donald Trump as it was Jimmy Carter.

And we mention it not only because of what Biden had to say, obviously, but because of the camera operator (and director)’s A++ timing which was sheer perfection,

Boom!

Were you listening Donald Trump? Almost definitely not, obviously (so here’s a reminder).

‘Jimmy Carter’s friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me, that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold.

‘It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot.

‘We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbour and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all, the abuse of power.’

And the look on Hillary Clinton’s face (and indeed Donald Trump’s!) made the whole thing even better.

And they weren’t the only one to enjoy that.

