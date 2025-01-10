Joe Biden magnificently owned Donald Trump in his Jimmy Carter eulogy and this camera operator’s A++ timing was sheer perfection

US donald trump hillary clinton joe biden

Presidents past and present came together in Washington on Thursday at a memorial service for one of their own, former president Jimmy Carter, who died aged 100.

There was no end of moments which went viral but this one was especially satisfying, Joe Biden’s eulogy which, you could be forgiven for thinking, was as much about Donald Trump as it was Jimmy Carter.

And we mention it not only because of what Biden had to say, obviously, but because of the camera operator (and director)’s A++ timing which was sheer perfection,

Biden: We have an obligation to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all: The abuse of power. *camera cuts to Trump and former presidents* pic.twitter.com/vYXdj2sf7C — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Boom!

Were you listening Donald Trump? Almost definitely not, obviously (so here’s a reminder).

‘Jimmy Carter’s friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me, that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold. ‘It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot. ‘We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbour and to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all, the abuse of power.’

And the look on Hillary Clinton’s face (and indeed Donald Trump’s!) made the whole thing even better.

After Biden’s beautiful eulogy aimed at Trump’s lack of character and abuse of power, Trump looked confused (because he isn’t clear on what “character” means) while Hillary enjoyed a well-deserved grin. This gave me joy#RIPPresidentCarter pic.twitter.com/Uw5Gy8QR7i — ThePeteEffect (@Cats4Pete) January 9, 2025

And they weren’t the only one to enjoy that.

1.

Biden: We have an obligation to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all: The abuse of power. *camera cuts to Trump and former presidents* pic.twitter.com/vYXdj2sf7C — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

2.

Joe Biden is all out of fucks. https://t.co/mj5SS0Zpif — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 9, 2025

3.

They got the camera guy from the Office for this moment — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 9, 2025

4.

He looked RIGHT AT HIM. Don’t tell me different — Kinsella ⚾️ ⚽️ (@Kinsella_Finn) January 9, 2025

5.

Guarantee Trump has no idea that those comments are a shot at him — Deep State Dale (@FakeDeepState) January 9, 2025

6.

CNN knew what they were doing there. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) January 9, 2025

7.

The chef’s kiss of President Biden’s eulogy for resident Carter was that he never mentioned Trump’s name, but he spoke about standing up against “the abuse of power.” The camera then cuts to Trump. Fun fact: Trump was impeached for abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/6du7Acp1hL — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) January 9, 2025

8.

Everybody in that church knew who he was talking about. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) January 9, 2025

9.

One of the greatest most beautiful grins of all time. https://t.co/jAsbmhTtQL — Amir (@Amirpoet) January 10, 2025

READ MORE

You don’t have to like George W. Bush to appreciate him completely ignoring Donald Trump

Source @Acyn