Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks ‘they’ should put out the California wildfires by making it rain – 15 responses that might dampen her mood

The rumour that Marjorie Taylor Greene will be given a prime position in Trump’s cabinet is hardly a shocker when you see the calibre of his other potential appointees, such as RFK ‘I staged a bear cub murder’ Jr., Linda ‘Wrestlemania’ McMahon, and Elon ‘I broke the world’s most successful social media platform’ Musk.

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump is said to be considering Marjorie Taylor Greene for a top cabinet position in the Trump administration. Probably the worst idea? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WYmDlHvBR2 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 12, 2025

The Trump loyalist, who famously accused ‘Jewish space lasers’ of causing wildfires, said that Nancy Pelosi had assembled the Gazpacho police, claimed Bill Gates was growing sinister meat in a ‘peach tree dish’, and told Emily Maitlis to F off, has once again fired up the old brain cell to weigh in on current affairs.

We presume she means Democrats, because this is not her first rodeo.

We would even suggest that the Community Note on that post is why she even knows that cloud seeding exists, but as this Community Note explains – she doesn’t understand it.

Of course, people had some thoughts on MTG’s latest audition for Idiocracy II. These have it covered.

1.

She probably should have stopped after claiming Jewish Space Lasers started the CA fires in 2018. But no, she’s back with more theories. pic.twitter.com/XvfTRvFvkT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 12, 2025

2.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is so dumb she could fail a fucking survey. pic.twitter.com/cAiJBmRH2W — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 12, 2025

3.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has ideas that are, as usual, incompatible with empirical reality. pic.twitter.com/aqUa3uyz6M — John Corbett (@ErnestScribblr) January 12, 2025

4.

If there’s no clouds, then you can’t seed them and create moisture. Just like Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brain, which cannot be seeded to have intelligent thoughts because it doesn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/CggbkpiXES — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) January 13, 2025

5.

Why didn’t they just drop buckets of water on the homes and forests before the fire? — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) January 12, 2025

6.

You're such an embarrassing human being. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 12, 2025

7.

Thank you for your communication. We are working on it, but currently the Jewish Space Lasers require considerable attention and until that work is complete we cannot work on the Jewish Weather Engine. Please accept our sincerest apologies. Regards, Elders of Zion Tech Team — Dani Epstein (@daniepstein_com) January 12, 2025

8.

9.

Marjorie Taylor Greene got owned by Community Notes. pic.twitter.com/ceaB6NrNEc — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 12, 2025

10.

I thought Boebert was the dumbest member of Congress. I think MTG takes the top spot. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 12, 2025

11.

Campaigning to be head of the National Science Foundation, no doubt. — Alan P. Balutis (@AlanBalutis) January 12, 2025

12.

I question a lot of things in life. However, I'm certain about one thing. Democrats cannot control the weather!! If Democrats controlled the weather, you would see constant rain over Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert, and several other Republicans. pic.twitter.com/DThM3ffyxt — Jeff Dunn (@JeffDun85374706) January 12, 2025

13.

The most dangerous type of dumb is the 'not knowing you're dumb and have a big mouth' type. https://t.co/BWfL3hAuoc — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) January 12, 2025

14.

Bringing Jared Harris in to do a wildfire explainer for the slower members of Congress https://t.co/426LAZwva2 pic.twitter.com/Djw3vNiloZ — John Brown's Beard (@johnbrownsbeard) January 12, 2025

15.

I shouldn't be surprised that your staggeringly dumb tweet is still up, but WOW, it's still up! pic.twitter.com/rDgCoiuVJ4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 12, 2025

MissChris asked the question on everybody’s mind.

Seriously. How in the ever-loving fuck is this idiot in Congress? https://t.co/8BOhgFKjtP — MissChris (@guelphgirlchris) January 12, 2025

Image Screengrab