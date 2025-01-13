US marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks ‘they’ should put out the California wildfires by making it rain – 15 responses that might dampen her mood

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2025

The rumour that Marjorie Taylor Greene will be given a prime position in Trump’s cabinet is hardly a shocker when you see the calibre of his other potential appointees, such as RFK ‘I staged a bear cub murder’ Jr., Linda ‘Wrestlemania’ McMahon, and Elon ‘I broke the world’s most successful social media platform’ Musk.

The Trump loyalist, who famously accused ‘Jewish space lasers’ of causing wildfires, said that Nancy Pelosi had assembled the Gazpacho police, claimed Bill Gates was growing sinister meat in a ‘peach tree dish’, and told Emily Maitlis to F off, has once again fired up the old brain cell to weigh in on current affairs.

Why don’t they use geoengineering like cloud seeding to bring rain down on the wildfires in California? They know how to do it.

We presume she means Democrats, because this is not her first rodeo.

Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. Followed by a community note saying that small adjustments can be made using cloud seeding, but that it can't cause hurricanes.

We would even suggest that the Community Note on that post is why she even knows that cloud seeding exists, but as this Community Note explains – she doesn’t understand it.

If there are no clouds there is nothing to seed. accuweather.com/en/us/los-ange… Cloud seeding only works when there are already existing clouds with moisture present. Seeding works by providing a particle for the water in the air to attach to and form a droplet heavy enough to fall to earth.

Of course, people had some thoughts on MTG’s latest audition for Idiocracy II. These have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

MissChris asked the question on everybody’s mind.

READ MORE

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tipped to join Trump’s cabinet of clowns and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comeback was one for the history books

Image Screengrab