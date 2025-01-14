Politics donald trump Keir Starmer mike graham

Concrete grower Mike Graham said Donald Trump humiliated Keir Starmer by not inviting him to the inauguration and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 14th, 2025

To the world now of Talk TV presenter and concrete grower – you remember – Mike Graham, who’s been having his say about Donald Trump’s inauguration and the fact that Keir Starmer hasn’t been invited.

The PM’s no show got Graham all excited, suggesting it was a ‘major snub’ for Starmer an a ‘massive stain’ on British history.

Well there’s definitely a massive stain here, but we’re not sure it’s on British history.

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet but definitely a large part of it – was only too happy to help Graham out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And finally, we’re not sure this person was joking, but it did make us laugh.

Source @TalkTV