Concrete grower Mike Graham said Donald Trump humiliated Keir Starmer by not inviting him to the inauguration and was schooled into next year

To the world now of Talk TV presenter and concrete grower – you remember – Mike Graham, who’s been having his say about Donald Trump’s inauguration and the fact that Keir Starmer hasn’t been invited.

The PM’s no show got Graham all excited, suggesting it was a ‘major snub’ for Starmer an a ‘massive stain’ on British history.

Well there’s definitely a massive stain here, but we’re not sure it’s on British history.

Keir Starmer has not been invited to the inauguration of Donald Trump in a major snub. Mike Graham: “You can’t mess around in politics and pretend you’re in a student union… A massive stain on British history that our Prime Minister won’t be there!”@Iromg pic.twitter.com/QrwlYdwuGW — Talk (@TalkTV) January 14, 2025

And the entire internet – well, maybe not the entire internet but definitely a large part of it – was only too happy to help Graham out.

1.

As a rule, British Prime Ministers don’t attend the inauguration of US Presidents. It’s just not a thing. Mountains out if imaginary molehills comes to mind. https://t.co/laVLSeQxvI — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) January 14, 2025

2.

Cat check: There is no record of any British Prime Minister ever attending a US Presidential inauguration. So the “massive stain in British history” has existed since 1789 and encompasses all 59 inaugural ceremonies so far. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 14, 2025

3.

“A massive stain on British history” – according to the never intentionally informed Mike Graham – that, for the 45th time in a row, the UK prime minister will not be at an event that no British PM ever attended! https://t.co/asWqLcOmN5 — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 14, 2025

4.

Is your presenter & production team really just unaware that no British PM in the history of the USA ever yet attended a presidential inauguration? Was it “a massive stain on our history” in 2021, 2017, 2013, 2009, 2005, 2001, 1997, 1993, 1989, 1985, 1981, 1977 ..1953 .. too?! — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 14, 2025

5.

Just curious @Iromg since I presume that @TalkTV hires researchers for you and your colleagues who was the last British Prime Minister invited to the inauguration of a U.S. President? Because it’s not really a “major snub” if none of your predecessors have been invited https://t.co/mnM5MgUDOu — Stuart Rayfield (@Boredofwheels) January 14, 2025

6.

Prime Ministers don’t usually attend Presidential inaugurations Mike tell last time a British Prime Minister did so. Mandleson will have to go & grin & bare it — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) January 14, 2025

7.

I don’t remember any British PMs attending any US presidential inauguration. Another story just being made up out of thin air. I’m all for holding any government or PM to account, but this is just getting silly now. https://t.co/CJbcn0dPOL — The Bear (@Bucks_Bear) January 14, 2025

8.

No PM has ever attended a presidential inauguration. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) January 14, 2025

9.

If anyone is “a massive stain on British history,” it’s this stupid shit-stirring dickhead. “Alexa, show me a contemporary example of billionaire-funded #propaganda, which @Ofcom totally ignores.” *No British prime minister has ever attended the US presidential inauguration. https://t.co/2usnLS7qKJ — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) January 14, 2025

And finally, we’re not sure this person was joking, but it did make us laugh.

The true statesman will be there – Farage. — Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) January 14, 2025

Source @TalkTV