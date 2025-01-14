Derek Guy’s response to being accused of turning men into women by advising them to ‘dress gay’ is today’s smartest comeback

US Derek Guy

Derek Guy does (at least) two things very well. He is an expert on the history and nuances of menswear, and he is brilliant at social media.

He uses his accounts to give tips on how men can get a classic stylish look, both in a casual and formal setting, as well as knowing what is and isn’t right in a number of scenarios. He also shuts down frivolous, and sometimes vicious, criticism with good-natured comebacks and uses unpleasant people in the public eye as a ‘what not to do’ regarding their generally terrible styling.

A Twitter/X user we won’t name (because he didn’t) had a very bad take on his menswear tips.

Derek’s response was A++.

The year is 2035. I meet President AOC in the Oval Office. "You've done well," she says. "By telling men to dress gay, you've lowered the population rate by 90%, thereby reducing carbon emissions." She slides me a manilla envelope. I can now afford a home in a walkable neighborhood [image or embed] — derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 5:24 AM

There was more …

The year is 2030. My gay nemesis from a menswear forum angrily shakes his fist in the air. "I can no longer tell who's gay because everyone dresses gay," he pathetically shouts. I've ruined his ability to find love. I've won. — derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 5:24 AM

Spectacular. Bluesky users were all over it.

1.

2.

3.

I already know this is the funniest post I will see all week. This is why I stay on the internet. [image or embed] — Alina Rehkopf – R.Ac, R.TCMP (@arehkopf.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 6:11 PM

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trad chuds: Men should dress like Cary Grant.

Menswear guy: Here's how to dress like Cary Grant.

Trad chuds: Oh no the well dressed men are turning me gay. [image or embed] — Jeremy Wadhams (@jwadhams.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 3:17 PM

11.

I love @DieWorkWear's take. He knows how to cleverly hand it back. If you don't follow him, you are missing out on one of the sharpest tongues in social media. You do NOT want to cross him. Well, I suggest YOU do, because I will always enjoy his response. But, I'm not going to that person. [image or embed] — Monica Gilmore (@monicagilmore.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 3:08 PM

12.

You know their brains are melted when a style commentator promotes classic fashion with modern sensibilities using evidence like old photos of Arnold Palmer on a golf course, and they think it’s turning men into women. [image or embed] — Aaron Lehr (@aaronjlehr.bsky.social) January 13, 2025 at 2:49 PM

13.

14.

15.

You’ve been telling men to stop wearing their sisters skinny jeans, so I don’t know why she’s complaining. — Galaxy Brain (@galacticbutterfly.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 1:59 AM

We’d absolutely support this exception.

READ MORE

Derek Guy absolutely scorched this right wing commentator, and it’s a burn for the ages

Source Derek Guy Image Wikimedia Commons