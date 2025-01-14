Animals cute animals

Giant panda versus fairly large snowman is the cute overload we all need today

Poke Staff. Updated January 14th, 2025

The holidays are over, the weather is miserable, and there’s an inauguration on the horizon that wouldn’t have been happening if the US legal system had got its act together.

What we need is something charming and soothing to the troubled mind – like a giant panda playing with a snowman. This clip of Toronto Zoo’s Da Mao is from late 2016, but it’s every bit as wholesome now as it was then, so let’s just enjoy it.

These comments captured the mood.

Pandas always look like humans in bear suits doing slapstick comedy.
AslanW

That panda is having more fun with a snowman than I did in my entire life.
Mr Abelty

I see Po is still training to be the Dragon warrior.
ZZoneextremeify

Videos like this make life a little less miserable.
psychpomelo

These are the silliest animals on the planet. And I love it.
LaurenKrist4119

When it was posted to Twitter/X, people loved the chilly interaction.

Laura Bicker had a not-unreasonable suspicion.

Da Mao returned to China in 2020, with his mate Er Shun and their two cubs.

