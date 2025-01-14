Giant panda versus fairly large snowman is the cute overload we all need today

Animals cute animals

The holidays are over, the weather is miserable, and there’s an inauguration on the horizon that wouldn’t have been happening if the US legal system had got its act together.

What we need is something charming and soothing to the troubled mind – like a giant panda playing with a snowman. This clip of Toronto Zoo’s Da Mao is from late 2016, but it’s every bit as wholesome now as it was then, so let’s just enjoy it.

These comments captured the mood.

Pandas always look like humans in bear suits doing slapstick comedy.

AslanW

That panda is having more fun with a snowman than I did in my entire life.

Mr Abelty

I see Po is still training to be the Dragon warrior.

ZZoneextremeify

Videos like this make life a little less miserable.

psychpomelo

These are the silliest animals on the planet. And I love it.

LaurenKrist4119

When it was posted to Twitter/X, people loved the chilly interaction.

Watching this, it amazes me how on the nose Kung Fu Panda really was. They fully nailed it. — FrogToy (@ToyLJSixChris) July 15, 2023

Pandas really are just people https://t.co/aQ65yx1a5z — Dónal (@commie_spice) January 26, 2021

Yet more evidence for my file: “Pandas aren’t real: they are circus artists in panda suits” https://t.co/a1jmRYsxwL — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 26, 2021

There is nearly no difference between pandas and my 3 year old https://t.co/mYZLyo4Zdo — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 26, 2021

Videos of pandas being silly and falling down are a bright spot on the internet. https://t.co/uEfEzsbqHh — Tom Mallory ‍♂️ (@tom_mallory) July 14, 2023

Laura Bicker had a not-unreasonable suspicion.

Sometimes I wonder if pandas are drunk. (Paging @ProducerKathy ) https://t.co/rZNBp6f8IE — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) January 26, 2021

Da Mao returned to China in 2020, with his mate Er Shun and their two cubs.

Source Toronto Zoo Image Screengrab