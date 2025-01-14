This internet legal “expert” getting owned into next week is an all-time classic murder by words

Social Media r/MurderedByWords

Over on Reddit, a prolific poster named beerbellybegone shared this award-worthy demolition of an astonishingly bad take on the legal system.

The topic was whether or not to decriminalise drugs, and one person had what they thought was the definitive reason for not implementing that policy.

It wasn’t quite the water-tight argument they thought.

These comments show just how much the clapback was appreciated.

1.

I have this argument it seems like once a month and man I love this.

hoboemt

2.

Lol, perfect response, its like people turn brain dead when society tries to move forward.

Accomplished-Ad-911

3.

Not to mention, decriminalizing is not the same thing as legalizing. Decriminalization means that offenders aren’t carted off to jail.

Furimbus

4.

The lack of basic critical thinking skills displayed in that first person’s statement is just frustrating to a painful degree.

DirtyWizardBrew

5.



Wait… So this person really thought that decriminalization of drugs would mean that being high would give someone total immunity of all crime? That’s a whole new level of stupid that I honestly can’t even comprehend.

CHADLY McTHUNDERCOCK

6.

That first comment was so stupid, I literally lost 10 IQ points reading it the 1st time and had to read it a 2nd time to understand what was being said.

flugenblar

7.

The reply’s sarcasm made me so so happy

aimeeon12

Lumarioigi had a different issue with the post.

Can you even drive when high? I’m too scared and paranoid to even cook.

