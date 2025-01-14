Katy Perry said she’d donate all the earnings from her latest album to the LA wildfire victims and the internet wasn’t kind

Celebrity katy perry Los Angeles fires

As the absolutely terrifying and catastrophic wildlifes continue to burn across Los Angeles, Katy Perry thought she’d do her bit by donating all the earnings from her latest album to help some of the many thousands of people who have been affected, according to @zPopDrug.

Katy Perry had donated all the revenue she has made from her album “143” to the victims of the California Fire! pic.twitter.com/GhxYK5MKWd — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 11, 2025

Which is a lovely gesture, obviously, except Perry’s latest album didn’t exactly fly off the shelves (or whatever new music does these days), with the generating about as much love as there was for its lead single, Woman’s World.

Katy Perry shares new ‘Woman’s World’ teaser, out this Thursday July 11th. pic.twitter.com/2KXvX0LaWH — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2024

Which is to say, not very much.

And it’s fair to say the internet didn’t hold back, it didn’t hold back at all.

tf is LA gonna do with $38??? https://t.co/C3LThsc0J0 — pussi. (@pussiblood) January 12, 2025

There was, of course, one entirely pertinent question to everyone piling in right now.

is that supposed to be funny ? how much did you donate ? — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 12, 2025

And just in case …

listen to her new album here https://t.co/A1oCmFvFGa — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 12, 2025

Source @zPopDrug