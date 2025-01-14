Celebrity katy perry Los Angeles fires
Katy Perry said she’d donate all the earnings from her latest album to the LA wildfire victims and the internet wasn’t kind
As the absolutely terrifying and catastrophic wildlifes continue to burn across Los Angeles, Katy Perry thought she’d do her bit by donating all the earnings from her latest album to help some of the many thousands of people who have been affected, according to @zPopDrug.
Katy Perry had donated all the revenue she has made from her album "143" to the victims of the California Fire!
— Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 11, 2025
Which is a lovely gesture, obviously, except Perry’s latest album didn’t exactly fly off the shelves (or whatever new music does these days), with the generating about as much love as there was for its lead single, Woman’s World.
Katy Perry shares new 'Woman's World' teaser, out this Thursday July 11th.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2024
Which is to say, not very much.
And it’s fair to say the internet didn’t hold back, it didn’t hold back at all.
The wildfire victims:
— Liam Fennessy (@LiamFennessy_) January 13, 2025
tf is LA gonna do with $38???
— pussi. (@pussiblood) January 12, 2025
https://t.co/QatTWCsc6M pic.twitter.com/bMzaStzIb8
— Sam (@4317_sam) January 12, 2025
https://t.co/t7Kj1kDPm9 pic.twitter.com/qEJMSOSiCT
— Aunt Babe (@babesmithh) January 12, 2025
https://t.co/lWHNRVOr8a pic.twitter.com/TiyqRlB7IU
— mary queen of thots (@txbamxnmicxh_s) January 13, 2025
https://t.co/llExyDC2zG pic.twitter.com/w9MMZa6rqW
— VeganPeacefulFilet (@Vegan_Bidet) January 12, 2025
There was, of course, one entirely pertinent question to everyone piling in right now.
is that supposed to be funny ? how much did you donate ?
— Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 12, 2025
And just in case …
listen to her new album here
— Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 12, 2025
