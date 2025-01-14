Celebrity katy perry Los Angeles fires

Katy Perry said she’d donate all the earnings from her latest album to the LA wildfire victims and the internet wasn’t kind

Poke Staff. Updated January 14th, 2025

As the absolutely terrifying and catastrophic wildlifes continue to burn across Los Angeles, Katy Perry thought she’d do her bit by donating all the earnings from her latest album to help some of the many thousands of people who have been affected, according to @zPopDrug.

Which is a lovely gesture, obviously, except Perry’s latest album didn’t exactly fly off the shelves (or whatever new music does these days), with the generating about as much love as there was for its lead single, Woman’s World.

Which is to say, not very much.

And it’s fair to say the internet didn’t hold back, it didn’t hold back at all.

There was, of course, one entirely pertinent question to everyone piling in right now.

And just in case …

