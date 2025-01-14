Entertainment funny TikTok traitors
Linda has been the standout star of the new Traitors and these TikToks rose to the challenge
Even since the much awaited third series of hit show The Traitors began airing on New Year’s Day, the internet has been captivated by one contestant in particular – 70-year-old retired opera singer Linda.
Some are finding a link between her dramatic past and her current performance, after being chosen as one of this series’ traitors.
@bbc The people have spoken… #TheTraitors #Traitors #Faithful #Linda #Icon #GoldenCloak #Awards ♬ original sound – BBC
@scottygbryan I love Linda with all my heart #thetraitors ♬ original sound – Scott Bryan
And like just about any viral moment, Linda’s lapse has spawned innumerable hilarious parodies.
@shellrowe Linda slow down you’re gonna get whiplash #thetraitors #thetraitorsbbc #bbc #skit ♬ original sound – ShellRowe
@kingsvaleting #thetraitorsuk #traitors #realitytv #realityshow #realitytvclips #bbciplayer #bbcone #tv #tvshow #television #british #banter #tiktokuk #britishhumour #humour #fyp #fyp #fypジ #comedygold ♬ Linda The Traitors – Magnus the Orange
@jasper_thecockerspaniel1 POV: You’re Linda from The Traitors ✝️ Linda’s head turn though Finding it incredible she’s still in #thetraitors #thetraitorsbbc #linda #lindafromthetraitors #headturn #traitor #lindatraitors #traitorsuk #dogsinglasses ♬ Linda The Traitors – Magnus the Orange
@helenamoody I love this woman. You love this woman. We all love this woman. #traitors #bbciplayer #claudiawinkleman #british #britishhumour #traitorsuk ♬ The Traitors Main Theme – Sam Watts
But it isn’t just Linda who has been given the TikTok comedy treatment – you can’t move at the moment for memes and skits about the programme’s melodrama and somewhat flawed logic.
@georgelewiscomedian She’s not giving anything away #thetraitors #traitors #linda #fyp ♬ original sound – George Lewis
@shellrowe Grasping at straws is an understatement Thank God the wait for episode 4 of The Traitors is over #thetraitors #traitors #bbc #pov #skit #comedy ♬ original sound – ShellRowe
@boysgonewiild He made it to the final three #traitors ♬ original sound – Boys Gone Wild
Source TikTok BBC