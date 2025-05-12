An anti-woke crusader took aim at gender neutral bathrooms and of all the comebacks this A++ response knocked the rest out of the cubicle

Life takedowns

We hadn’t come across conservative Canadian politician Dallas Brodie before but by the looks of it she’s not overly keen on anything people on that side of the political spectrum would decry as ‘woke’.

And one thing they are definitely not keen on is gender neutral bathrooms. We know this because … look.

A “gender neutral” bathroom in the Legislature but not a single woman will go into because we know that it’s really the men’s room. pic.twitter.com/Mto80t6xLQ — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) May 6, 2025

And we mention it because of all the totally on-point responses it prompted …

Do you have gender segregated bathrooms in your home? — (@LeaveHeardAlone) May 9, 2025

You realize no one is in the stall with you, right? — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) May 9, 2025

Europe is full of these types of bathrooms, and they seem to be just fine. — TheRightIsWrong (@Right_All_Wrong) May 9, 2025

Geez Dallas. I have two girls at home and all my bathrooms are gender neutral. Should I make them pee outside? You people are pathetic. — BluesBoyCanada (@ButlerLonney) May 9, 2025

… but there was one clear winner.

If you’ve used a bathroom on a plane, you’ve used a gender neutral washroom. https://t.co/o6C7VyyZvQ — Sarah Elder (@sarahelder) May 8, 2025

We also quite liked this.

Hey @grok is Dallas a gender neutral name? — JL (@Jose1Pino) May 8, 2025

Yes, Dallas is a gender-neutral name, used for both boys and girls, though it's more common for boys. It has Scottish origins meaning "from the meadow dwelling" and is popular for its unisex appeal. The discussion around gender-neutral names ties into broader inclusivity trends,… — Grok (@grok) May 8, 2025

Last word to @Dallas_Brodie because we’re never less than fair and balanced and all that.

Trans activists can get angry if they want. There’s no lock on the door and multiple stalls inside. So women here don’t use it. And what’s with men wanting to sit in stalls next to women? — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) May 9, 2025

Mobius strip, anyone?

