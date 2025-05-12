Life takedowns

An anti-woke crusader took aim at gender neutral bathrooms and of all the comebacks this A++ response knocked the rest out of the cubicle

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2025

We hadn’t come across conservative Canadian politician Dallas Brodie before but by the looks of it she’s not overly keen on anything people on that side of the political spectrum would decry as ‘woke’.

And one thing they are definitely not keen on is gender neutral bathrooms. We know this because … look.

And we mention it because of all the totally on-point responses it prompted …

… but there was one clear winner.

We also quite liked this.

Last word to @Dallas_Brodie because we’re never less than fair and balanced and all that.

Mobius strip, anyone?

