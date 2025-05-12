Politics donald trump sesame street

This wonderful Sesame Street clip featuring Joe Pesci as ‘Ronald Grump’ of ‘Grump Tower’ has gone viral again, and it’s still a spectacular own

David Harris. Updated May 12th, 2025

The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to defund the PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) network in America, which is understandably upsetting a lot of people.

PBS is often compared to the BBC, as it’s a public broadcaster with a similar mission to educate, inspire and entertain.

By far its biggest show is the legendary kids’ show Sesame Street, which has been entertaining and educating children since 1969. It may also be the reason for Trump’s vendetta against PBS, as this satirical clip from 1994 suggests.

Thanks to Suzie Rizzio for sharing the moment when evil property developer ‘Ronald Grump’, played by Joe Pesci, visited Sesame Street to unveil his latest plan.

Poor Elmo! Let’s look at the comments.

Source @suzierizzo1 Image Wikimedia Commons, HOMAGE