This wonderful Sesame Street clip featuring Joe Pesci as ‘Ronald Grump’ of ‘Grump Tower’ has gone viral again, and it’s still a spectacular own

The Trump administration is ramping up its efforts to defund the PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) network in America, which is understandably upsetting a lot of people.

PBS is often compared to the BBC, as it’s a public broadcaster with a similar mission to educate, inspire and entertain.

By far its biggest show is the legendary kids’ show Sesame Street, which has been entertaining and educating children since 1969. It may also be the reason for Trump’s vendetta against PBS, as this satirical clip from 1994 suggests.

Thanks to Suzie Rizzio for sharing the moment when evil property developer ‘Ronald Grump’, played by Joe Pesci, visited Sesame Street to unveil his latest plan.

This episode of Sesame Street back in 1988 is why Trump is targeting PBS and Sesame Street so much! The episode was Ronald Grump intends to raze Sesame Street and redevelop it! Does this sound familiar because that’s what he does everywhere! pic.twitter.com/vmeyZ0qFw6 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 7, 2025

Poor Elmo! Let’s look at the comments.

1.

The fact Joe Pesci is playing this makes it all the better haha — White Haired SD-V Cultist (@Fuegonzalo) May 8, 2025

2.

That actually makes perfect sense lol — dbl0decoy (@dbl0decoy) May 8, 2025

3.

He played the long game. It was always about Sesame Street — AmyWho? @amyowl73.bsky.social (@amyowl73) May 7, 2025

4.

Whoopi knew who and what he is back then! — LapuBREAKS (@LapulapuSurtur) May 8, 2025

5.

So, he has been holding a grudge for 20+ years. — Twiztidct (@twiztidct) May 7, 2025

6.

For all the people not from NY saying everyone loved Trump until he ran for president…no the fuck we didn't — PvS (@vonSocks) May 8, 2025

7.

What's wild is that, while satire often involves exaggeration, Trump's cartoonishly cynical and sadistic nature makes any parody of him either eerily accurate or not exaggerated enough. — nebix (@darthnebix) May 7, 2025

8.

Such a miscast though.…Joe Pesci is WAY too likeable to play Trump! — FaroeKing97 (@FaroeKing97) May 8, 2025

9.

So we see now why he is gunning for PBS… — LookingVeryRelaxedOnVibes (@Gavster71) May 8, 2025

10.

Oh my god, I never knew this existed—brilliant!! https://t.co/Eq0kkQum5k — Act 4 Publishing (@Act4Publishing) May 8, 2025

11.

It is remarkable to remember how frequently Donald Trump appeared as a cartoonish villain…and then he became President anyway. https://t.co/DHRfDSJw1X pic.twitter.com/cZC0v3IECR — MLP-Trinary (@MLP_Trinary) May 8, 2025

12.

What a foreshadowing https://t.co/FVIvoJ8yUu — Kevin Grace (@KevinGrace10) May 9, 2025

13.

BOOM

Now it makes sense.

A bruised ego

never forgets. https://t.co/8nvRuFjRtu — Grace Simmons (@MizGrafx) May 8, 2025

14.

He will now and forever be referred to as Ronald Grump for me. https://t.co/LRctPUoDmU — amy mader (@amy_mader) May 9, 2025

15.

Pettiest person ever to walk the earth https://t.co/JoSqjQko46 — Pete Saltas (@petesaltas) May 8, 2025

