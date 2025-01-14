The guy on this Manchester court’s automated voicemail went wildly viral because he really does go the extra mile (in the wrong direction)

Videos funny toast

It’s not often (ever) an automated voicemail greeting goes wildly viral, but then it’s not often an automated voicemail greeting sounds quite like this.

It’s a video that was posted on Twitter by @josephtiman because they couldn’t quite believe their ears. And lots of other people couldn’t either.

The man in the automated message on the Manchester Civil Justice Centre phone number genuinely sounds unhinged. It only gets worse the longer you listen. Just wait for the bit about bailiffs. Who approved this??? pic.twitter.com/5PCqyHcl8A — Joseph Timan (@josephtiman) January 13, 2025

Wasn’t expecting that.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Sounds like he is flogging jewellery on QVC — Donna (@ballydonna) January 13, 2025

Sounds more like he’s reading a horror story to me! — Joseph Timan (@josephtiman) January 13, 2025

This has absolutely done me. Sensational Toast-esque work. https://t.co/QSkh5QOthJ — ELLIOT EASTWICK’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT SAUCE (@WorldFamousHot1) January 13, 2025

This is the funniest video I’ve seen in a while oh my god — Caolan (@CaolanRob) January 14, 2025

