These anti-diversity Republican politicians calling for higher standards in the military can’t spell ‘military’

US american politics

On Tuesday, Pete Hegseth was the subject of a long and fairly humiliating grilling at the hands of Democrats, as they held the confirmation hearing for the man chosen by Trump to be the Secretary of State for Defense.

If you’re not familiar with his qualifications for the position, that’s okay – he doesn’t have any. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to prevent him gaining control over the U.S.A.’s armed forces.

Trump wants to give Pete Hegseth the reins of the world's strongest military. That's a bad idea, because Pete is a bad guy. Even his own mother will tell you that.pic.twitter.com/ZKo4bN4psp — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 14, 2025

The former Fox News host and long-time contributor to the right-wing station is also a father of seven. Don’t ask him to name them, though.

Holy shit. Pete Hegseth just introduced his family and he forgot one of his kid’s names. pic.twitter.com/EvIv3OKTEv — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 14, 2025

During the hearing, in which Republicans kept their traps shut about Hegseth’s blatant unsuitability for the role, the Democratic senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine, had him on the ropes. It’s quite long, but to summarise – Hegseth is a serial cheat, who has been accused of abuse against women (which he strongly denies) and drunkenness, with Senator Kaine pointing out that he can’t keep oaths, is of bad character – and a blackmail risk.

If you watch one thing today, it should be this video of Tim Kaine utterly decimating Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/9JdHtiHE73 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 14, 2025

It was that same senator who flagged up this product of the Trump Brains Trust in the Armed Services Commitee.

GOP members complaining about reduction of military standards while using a chart that misspells the word military! pic.twitter.com/0rmqTSh0Bc — Senator Tim Kaine (@SenTimKaine) January 14, 2025

Too busy worrying about women and minorities being hired to use spellcheck – or, indeed, eyes. Pete Hegseth will fit right in.

These comments pull no punches.

1.

Hang it in the Louvre — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) January 14, 2025

2.

This is the most perfect meme of white guys hating on DEI — Asher (@GQP_WTF) January 14, 2025

3.

DEI hires are needed for proof reading…apparently. — PAPPY (@pappybest) January 14, 2025

4.

Some real attention to detail here! https://t.co/v6k2GtBzKl — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) January 14, 2025

5.

MAGA meritocracy in action. Embarrassing. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 14, 2025

6.

DEI in our “MILTARY” A female officer would have spellchecked… pic.twitter.com/VJYlxeetcK — Greg J Stoker (@gregjstoker) January 14, 2025

7.

That sign was 100% made by this guy. pic.twitter.com/HpiSM1Iwgf — Danny (@danzu72) January 14, 2025

8.

…live from the Dunning-Kruger Senate Conference Room, @SenateGOP members weigh in on the danger of declining military standards as they prepare to vote in lockstep for Pete Hegseth as #SecDef! #sad — Atticus Stryker (@TAFORU) January 14, 2025

9.

‍♂️ well, at least they spelled “DEI” right… https://t.co/RvC1ESl8ha — PNW Area Man (@Notalwayswrite) January 14, 2025

10.

They forgot the apostrophe MIL’TARY — Josh (@jdogzeenft) January 14, 2025

11.

12.

Only liberals and wokes care about spelling. What value does that "I" add anyway? https://t.co/dQdcYrFEsx — Shantanu (@shantanub) January 15, 2025

13.

In my state, we reject all forms of DEI in our miltary and our sign making. pic.twitter.com/cbvejilIdH — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) January 14, 2025

14.

You have to laugh, or else you’d cry.

Miltary. I don't know how I will survive the next four years with these fuckwits in power. https://t.co/iNpiRWmSr9 — . (@daguro) January 14, 2025

Source Tim Kaine Image Tim Kaine, Karatara on Pexels