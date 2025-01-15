US american politics

These anti-diversity Republican politicians calling for higher standards in the military can’t spell ‘military’

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 15th, 2025

On Tuesday, Pete Hegseth was the subject of a long and fairly humiliating grilling at the hands of Democrats, as they held the confirmation hearing for the man chosen by Trump to be the Secretary of State for Defense.

If you’re not familiar with his qualifications for the position, that’s okay – he doesn’t have any. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to prevent him gaining control over the U.S.A.’s armed forces.

The former Fox News host and long-time contributor to the right-wing station is also a father of seven. Don’t ask him to name them, though.

During the hearing, in which Republicans kept their traps shut about Hegseth’s blatant unsuitability for the role, the Democratic senator for Virginia, Tim Kaine, had him on the ropes. It’s quite long, but to summarise – Hegseth is a serial cheat, who has been accused of abuse against women (which he strongly denies) and drunkenness, with Senator Kaine pointing out that he can’t keep oaths, is of bad character – and a blackmail risk.

It was that same senator who flagged up this product of the Trump Brains Trust in the Armed Services Commitee.

Too busy worrying about women and minorities being hired to use spellcheck – or, indeed, eyes. Pete Hegseth will fit right in.

These comments pull no punches.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

You have to laugh, or else you’d cry.

READ MORE

After seeing his other nominees, people are trying to predict Trump’s pick for Surgeon General – 17 funniest suggestions

Source Tim Kaine Image Tim Kaine, Karatara on Pexels