Simply 17 deliciously Smithsesque complaints about dining out that could be album titles

Social Media the smiths

With titles like “Strangeways, Here We Come” and “The Queen is Dead”, it’s fair to say that The Smiths’ album names could be seen as a little pretentious.

When Twitter user, Manytypesoftea suggested an unusual method for generating new album titles for them, back in 2019, it seemed as though she might have hit on something. Suggestions flooded in – and they seemed pretty feasible.

This was the tweet that started the avalanche of titles.

Your Smiths album name is the mildest complaint you had about the last dining experience you had outside of your home. Mine is The Potatoes Weren't All I Expected — Manytypesoftea (@manytypesoftea) January 5, 2019

These are the 18 most convincing titles.

1.

I Should Not Have Had to Ask For Ketchup https://t.co/w0aTqpFYQd — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 6, 2019

2.

I Chose The Wrong Pudding. https://t.co/DZnkDzfU08 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 6, 2019

3.

The lights were red and it was too dark to see the plate https://t.co/d9in0hqbUO — The Blindboy Podcast (@bbboatclub) January 6, 2019

4.

Red Robin Is Inconsistent About Their Bottomless Steak Fries Policy https://t.co/cZoEmOyza0 — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) January 6, 2019

5.

I Ordered Sweet Tea But This Is Regular Tea https://t.co/IJUntoxjYi — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 6, 2019

6.

They Should Have Taken It Out Of The Fridge Earlier. https://t.co/x7qycrMRbu — Tim Downie (@TimDownie1) January 5, 2019

7.

The Dining Room Was Silent And Very Warm https://t.co/wjfUZMK0pG — Chambraigne Socialist (@bombsfall) January 6, 2019

8.

The Lasagna Was Massive but I Accidentally Left the Box with the Leftovers at the Restaurant — greenpartybudgies.biz (@jenseniemi) January 6, 2019

9.