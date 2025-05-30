US elon musk

Elon Musk’s 130 days as a Special Government Employee have now ended, although it’s unlikely to shut down the questions and controversies surrounding what exactly Doge has or hasn’t achieved.

BREAKING: Elon Musk leaves the Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government. https://t.co/zufg0NulfT — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2025

He shared the news on Twitter, or X, or whatever you want to call it.

Elon came to Washington thinking he could run the government like one of his companies—firing people left and right, gutting essential services, and tearing this shit up from the ground up. What he did is the definition of waste, fraud, and abuse. It’s time for a full… https://t.co/pZFlOdk53B — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 29, 2025

The Democrats pulled together a touching farewell video.

Did we say ‘touching’? We meant mocking.

Musk’s favourite baby, Grok, dropped a few truth bombs.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claims $175 billion in savings, or $1,086.96 per taxpayer, through contract cancellations, fraud detection, and other cuts. Specific examples include $30 billion by the USGSA and $2 billion by the IRS. However, credible sources like… — Grok (@grok) May 29, 2025

1.

The "mission" has already failed, as you admitted; the debt will now explode. All that time and money you gave to him and you've been cast aside at the first opportunity and blamed for all their failings. The entire world could see this coming but you. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 29, 2025

2.

Elon fired the IGs and gutted the federal agencies investigating and regulating his companies including the SEC, NLRB, DoD, NHTSA, FDA, DoA and FAA. DOGE could only verify $5 billion in savings for this year, while potentially costing taxpayers $135 billion. There’s your fraud. pic.twitter.com/nG2tMtyE95 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 29, 2025

3.

All you need to know about Elon Musk’s stunning success is that he lasted 2.65 Liz Trusses and lost 150 billion dollars. pic.twitter.com/EBtsgkSLTA — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 29, 2025

4.

5.

Thanks for destroying the government. You failed miserably. You claimed you found waste, fraud and abuse and you couldn't quantify or prove it. — Shahn Khalfan (@ShahnKhalfan) May 29, 2025

6.

Trump hasn't mentioned Musk on Truth Social since April. Elon's the new Tiffany — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 29, 2025

7.

This headline is just 3 months old. Don’t let Musk pretend he always planned to leave. He is leaving because we exposed his corruption and turned up the pressure. This is what is possible when working people stand up and fight back. Now we have to fight to make sure he… pic.twitter.com/D6MsVEyuFZ — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) May 29, 2025

8.

That’s ok. The best part is that we gave a bunch of young hackers almost unfettered access to government payment systems… and that we have no idea how compromised the integrity of those systems is now, whether they left themselves a back door, sold access to foreign rivals etc — Metal Mark (@MarkMantis) May 29, 2025

9.