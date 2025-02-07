This right-wing not-stalgia-fest got exactly the amount of scorn it deserved (All of the scorn)

Pics bigots

Anti-woke, UKIP-supporting, Tommy Robinson fan ‘Unmasked-crusader’, who thinks Conservatives are left wing, has been having one of those flights of fancy about the past that seem to plague her demographic.

Here she is, revealing that she had no clue what was going on around her when she was at school – which, to be fair, is an accusation that could be levelled against many of us.

The difference between Ms. Unmasked-crusader and most people is that she chose to make a political point on a public forum based on her complete lack of awareness – and she got owned into the next decade.

Here’s how people reacted.

1.

Went to school in the 80s and acting like she was in an Enid Blyton novel. https://t.co/BfFRw4lKbe — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) February 7, 2025

2.

3.

I'm 61 this year and retired teacher. We had all those things…plus…don't you remember getting the BCG? or are you too young. — PB Hanson (@hanson_pb) February 6, 2025

4.

Was she home schooled perhaps? https://t.co/GRJRnSASkp — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 7, 2025

5.

Funny! I'm 52 – older than you, and I'm autistic & didn't have the MMR jab. I also appear to have actually attended school, unlike you. Had you bothered to go to school, you'd have known we've always existed. You're a delusional, lying moron. — Mr Maxwell Edison (@PrufrockUK) February 6, 2025

6.

1. There were literal gangs (of "natives") having running knife fights in the streets

2. There were trans kids, we just didn't know it till they became adults

3. The autistic kids were the "special" class

4. Kids died of peanut allergies regularly (we thought they'd "choked") — Allan Pringle (@WhoTookMyName7) February 6, 2025

7.

My autistic daughter is responsible for how Britain has fallen? Look, I’m as right-wing as they come but we’re going to need better advocates than you making the case. — Matt W (@MattinW00lwich) February 6, 2025

8.

Funny how it's *always* the best time to be alive was when I was a kid/teenager. Coincidence I'm sure. https://t.co/haEK54plSs — Stuart James Quigley (@sqstudios) February 6, 2025

9.

I'm also turning 50 this year and when I was at school the Guardian Angels patrolled the tube & buses; at least 2 kids from my year at secondary school are now a different gender; I knew at least 3 kids who were diagnosed autistic, and plenty of kids had allergies.

Sarah's lying. https://t.co/3YSst23ysx — GuerrigliaCiao (@BellaGuerriglia) February 6, 2025

10.

There was all those things , just now we have the internet which makes it easier to discover stuff instantly… https://t.co/kps2DQHuZa — Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) February 6, 2025

11.

Tbf , I don't remember any stabbings at school, there probably were trans kids but they would have been ferociously bullied had they come out as trans . I knew some kids with allergies. And non-natives , as the white child of immigrants , you can fuck off. — Martin (@martyj21) February 6, 2025

12.

I'm not much younger than you. Kids were found with knives, chains etc at school, we had 2 trans kids one female to male one male to female. Kid in class had an epi pen for peanuts. And autistic kids were just labelled trouble makers. Just sounds like you didn't pay attention. — Dave (@DavidHorlock6) February 7, 2025

13.

When I was at school, autistic children went undiagnosed and often went through life struggling unnecessarily, food allergies were there, testing has improved and we had the BCG vaccine programme visit schools. It's good that more vaccines to prevent diseases are available now — ️‍❤️ (@Tick_Tock_X) February 6, 2025

14.

Good luck celebrating your 50th year and hopefully you'll find a brain. — Jo Hemingway (@JoHemingway02) February 6, 2025

15.

I’m 50 this year and I’m autistic. What your actually saying is you preferred when we were left to struggle without a diagnosis because that makes you more comfortable https://t.co/7dRWFkLcVg — Jay Tee (@MsJayTeeR) February 6, 2025

There was also this.

Apparently, there were no English teachers either when you went to school. https://t.co/E5CSclOrY0 — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) February 6, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

